Point Loma Residents Drop Lawsuit Against City Over Removal of Palm Trees – City Attorney Continues Myth About Why They Were Chopped Down

The San Diego City Attorney’s office just announced today that the Point Loma couple who had sued the city over its removal of historic Palm trees has dropped the suit.

John and Tracy Van de Walker had sued the City in federal court to prevent the trees from being cut down, claiming violations of the California Environmental Quality Act. They then dismissed that suit and filed a new action in state court alleging the City cannot cut down the trees under the San Diego Municipal Code and Council Policy.

But on January 27 this year, the Van de Walker Plaintiffs filed a Request for Dismissal in San Diego Superior Court. No reason was given in the CA’s announcement. City Attorney Mara Elliott jumped for joy and called it a “meritless lawsuit” that forced her office “to respond to a frivolous claim.”

The OB Rag covered the controversy since its beginning in October of 2021 and our reporter Geoff Page wrote extensive reports on the real reasons the city wanted to cut the trees down.

In her statement, CA Mara Elliott continued the myth that the “Federal Aviation Administration and San Diego Airport Authority ordered the City to remove several tall palm trees because their height exceeded the safety limit, as required by federal law,” and that the “palm trees … posed potential flight safety hazards to airplanes using San Diego International Airport.”

She also claimed OB residents were notified of the scheduled removal.

On April 25, 2022, the city destroyed the Palms. (Here’s Geoff Page‘s report with photos.)

When the city initially began cutting them down in October 2021, they city handed out a”notification” letter to Point Loma residents while the Palms were meeting the buzzsaw.

As outraged neighbors gathered — some protesting with signs — the city forester threatened the use of force if residents got in the way of the chopping crews. After 5 were cut down, there was a pause as the legal suit proceeded. A GoFundMe page was set up to assist in covering legal fees.

Finally, Page wrote that the City and its Forester misrepresented ‘Immediate Safety Hazard’ in effort to remove the trees.

Plus, on April 28, 2022, he posted that the “City Is Caught In Another Lie About the Point Loma Palm Trees : The FAA Did Not Mandate Their Cutting Down.” A local TV station, KUSI, covered the issue continually and spoke to pilots who claimed the Palms were no danger to aviation safety.

This is all water under the bridge, but here’s Elliott now and clearly not considering Page’s point claiming, “…the Federal Aviation Administration and San Diego Airport Authority ordered the City to remove several tall palm trees because their height exceeded the safety limit, as required by federal law.”