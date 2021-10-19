Point Loma’s Endangered Palm Trees

A reader sent in the following list of trees and addresses the airport will have removed or trimmed. The list includes other than Palm Trees, such as several Eucalyptus trees on Alcott Street and trees on the other side of the airport. There are 12 trees from Point Loma on the list:
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4386 Newport Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 136 Juniper St.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 1st Ave. (110 Juniper St.)
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 2325 2nd Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 2330 1st Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 2333 1st Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; EUCALYPTUS
City of SD ROW; 3626 Alcott St.
City will trim, No Airport communication needed
TREE; EUCALYPTUS
City of SD ROW; 3626 Alcott St.
City will trim, No Airport communication needed
TREE; EUCALYPTUS
City of SD ROW; 3626 Alcott St.
City will trim, No Airport communication needed
TREE; QUEEN PALM
City of SD ROW; 3rd Ave. (326 Juniper St.)
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4306 Newport Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4369 Newport Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4386 Newport Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4391 Newport Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4393 Santa Monica Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4393 Santa Monica Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4393 Santa Monica Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4393 Santa Monica Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4403/4411 Newport Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4404 Newport Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
TREE; PALM
City of SD ROW; 4411 Newport Ave.
City will remove, Airport will inform resident
Aren’t those blocks of Newport outside the normal flight path? Perhaps this is actually in anticipation of changing the flight path in general? Seems odd to me considering how much lower the tops of these trees are in relation to the top of the hill.
Was thinking the same thing. Flight paths changing again?
Heck, terminal one is a go, should be quite the shit-show in a few years.