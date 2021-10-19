Point Loma’s Endangered Palm Trees

A reader sent in the following list of trees and addresses the airport will have removed or trimmed. The list includes other than Palm Trees, such as several Eucalyptus trees on Alcott Street and trees on the other side of the airport. There are 12 trees from Point Loma on the list:

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4386 Newport Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 136 Juniper St.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 1st Ave. (110 Juniper St.)

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 2325 2nd Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 2330 1st Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 2333 1st Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; EUCALYPTUS

City of SD ROW; 3626 Alcott St.

City will trim, No Airport communication needed

TREE; EUCALYPTUS

City of SD ROW; 3626 Alcott St.

City will trim, No Airport communication needed

TREE; EUCALYPTUS

City of SD ROW; 3626 Alcott St.

City will trim, No Airport communication needed

TREE; QUEEN PALM

City of SD ROW; 3rd Ave. (326 Juniper St.)

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4306 Newport Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4369 Newport Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4386 Newport Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4391 Newport Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4393 Santa Monica Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4393 Santa Monica Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4393 Santa Monica Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4393 Santa Monica Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4403/4411 Newport Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4404 Newport Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident

TREE; PALM

City of SD ROW; 4411 Newport Ave.

City will remove, Airport will inform resident