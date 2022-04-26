Here’s the Letter the City Handed Out to Pt Loma and OB Residents While Crews Chopped Down Palm Trees

April 25, 2022

Dear Resident,

Thank you for supporting our urban forest.

On March 25, 2022, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority again directed the City of San Diego, under both state and federal law requirements, to remove five palm trees for public safety. These trees currently intrude into the protected airspace for the San Diego International Airport, and to avoid impacts to the Airport operations, these palm trees must be removed. The palms are located at the following locations:

• 4404 Newport Av

• 4411 Newport Av

• 2 trees at 4386 Newport Av

• 4369 Newport Av

Additional street trees were previously scheduled for trimming or removal due to the airspace conflict. Those trees will continue to be monitored and may also require removal in the future.

The City of San Diego is acting within its authority to maintain its trees within the right of way for public safety. All operational procedures are followed, including no parking signage to keep vehicles away from tree removal debris and to allow a safe space for crews to work in. The City of San Diego prohibits interference with any employee performing tree work, including tree removals. This requirement is for your safety and for the safety of our City employees that work tirelessly to maintain our citywide street trees.

In addition to maintaining the urban forest for health and safety, it is essential to continue growing our urban forest for future generations of San Diegans. For all locations that would like a new shade tree, please go to the City’s Free Tree SD web feature found at: sandiego.gov trees

We appreciate your support.

City of San Diego Transportation Department