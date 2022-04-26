Here’s the Letter the City Handed Out to Pt Loma and OB Residents While Crews Chopped Down Palm Trees

April 25, 2022
Dear Resident,
Thank you for supporting our urban forest.
On March 25, 2022, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority again directed the City of San Diego, under both state and federal law requirements, to remove five palm trees for public safety. These trees currently intrude into the protected airspace for the San Diego International Airport, and to avoid impacts to the Airport operations, these palm trees must be removed. The palms are located at the following locations:
• 4404 Newport Av
• 4411 Newport Av
• 2 trees at 4386 Newport Av
• 4369 Newport Av
Additional street trees were previously scheduled for trimming or removal due to the airspace conflict. Those trees will continue to be monitored and may also require removal in the future.
The City of San Diego is acting within its authority to maintain its trees within the right of way for public safety. All operational procedures are followed, including no parking signage to keep vehicles away from tree removal debris and to allow a safe space for crews to work in. The City of San Diego prohibits interference with any employee performing tree work, including tree removals. This requirement is for your safety and for the safety of our City employees that work tirelessly to maintain our citywide street trees.
In addition to maintaining the urban forest for health and safety, it is essential to continue growing our urban forest for future generations of San Diegans. For all locations that would like a new shade tree, please go to the City’s Free Tree SD web feature found at: sandiego.gov trees
We appreciate your support.
City of San Diego Transportation Department
Can you believe the opening line of this letter??!! “Thank you for supporting our urban forest.” It’s so ludicrous it would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad as a statement of current relations between the city and its residents.
Don’t we have a town counil, Council Member, Assembly member, Senator, Supervisor, where are these people that are always around near election time?
Exactly. I was thinking that myself. Where are the candidates running against Jen Campbell? Where’s Jen Campbell? Where’s our new County Supervisor? Where are the leaders of the community groups, OBPB, Peninsula planners, OB Town Council, the Point Loma Association, the OBMA? I guess everyone is too afraid to appear in opposition to the airport/ FAA.
In all fairness, candidate Mandy Havlik did show up Monday morning.
Good for her!
More on this letter: it’s not signed by a human and there is no contact info or phone number provided. Nice, very considerate.
It appeared that Mandy Havlik was at the scene yesterday morning.
Let us get real about this overwhelmingly ridiculous charade. If ANY jet gets close enough to run into one of these trees, they are CRASHING and about to cover city blocks full of people with burning jet fuel and debris.
What the hell is wrong with these idiots? Probably nothing as this has been obviously planned in advance and is now being carried out under threat of violence if they are stationing cops to stop protesting residents. That’s what cops do, threats & violence. So what is the real motivation of all the destruction of this so-called ‘urban forest?’ Will any of those involved snitch?
The powers-that-be certainly don’t seem to be much interested in turning the concrete heat sink the city is becoming into a shaded people and other animals-friendly environment, do they? The exact opposite; let’s heat it up even worse though to be honest, palm trees aren’t doing spit for shading. But yes they are iconic!
As for this city forester dude who took TEN YEARS to get his degree in ARIZONA the northern Sonora Desert land of sand and gila monsters (I was a 10th grade dropout, it took me 4 1/2 when I went back 16 years later so what was the problem?). Like so many wildlife biology majors who found out that it meant they’d be working for logging companies clearcutting forests as my youngest stepdaughter found out when she started at Humboldt State (her first prof TOLD his class this). Maybe he should re-evaluate his expertise and figure out that maybe he’s more suited to doing something else with his life. Cliff diving in Mexico maybe? What a POS.
I’ve been gone from OB for 35 years and the stink of politics smells just as bad as it did when I left in ’87… But then you don’t get the campaign bribes to run for office if you don’t ‘follow the program’ of the wealthy. Not much has changed it seems. I’m disgusted!
sealintheSelkirks
Town Council are on vacation in Brazil.