The City of San Diego and its Forester Misrepresented ‘Immediate Safety Hazard’ in Effort to Remove Point Loma Palm Trees

Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire

By Geoff Page

Whenever you plan to take an action you know is wrong, it helps to have confederates around you so when the feces hit the fan, they won’t all blow on you. In this case, there were, allegedly, three confederates, the FAA, the airport, and the city.

The action, that someone clearly knew was wrong, was the attempt to cut down historic tall palm trees in the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Newport Avenue. The wrong in this case was the city’s so far unsubstantiated claim that the trees were an immediate safety hazard.

When the authorities deem something an immediate safety hazard, it allows them to proceed at will to protect the public, forgoing all of the normal requirements in the interest of time. This makes very good sense. But, this mechanism is often abused. It all comes down to what is judged an immediate safety hazard and who gets to make that judgement.

At this point, the city has not provided an explanation so a Public Records Request has been filed. This should be interesting.

The three confederates appear to have been a work of fiction by the city.

In an NBC 7 story dated November 16, 2021, was the following:

“At the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and San Diego International Airport, the city of San Diego plans to remove about 20 palm trees from two locations in Ocean Beach and Bankers Hill,” a statement read, in part, sent to NBC 7 Friday by Anthony Santacroce, a senior public information officer for the city of San Diego.

From a KPBS story titled, “Homeowners fight to save century-old palm trees in OB, Point Loma area,” dated November 19, 2021:

“There is currently no date for removal of the palms and we are engaging with the FAA and the San Diego Airport so that we may receive clear direction on why removal is necessary and the expected impacts to flights and public safety if the trees are not removed.”

Judging by the wording, “At the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” and “we are engaging with the FAA,” one would think the FAA was one of the three confederates. The answer that the FAA finally coughed up was surprising.

Peninsula Community Planning Board member Mandy Havlik, started an email string to San Diego Congressman Scott Peters office beginning at the end of November last year and it ended the first week of March when the FAA replied in a 390-word, single paragraph. Buried within was the following wording, the last sentence tells the story:

“An obstruction evaluation (OE) filing with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the necessary trigger for the agency to issue an advisory determination, if any object would be considered an obstruction and to apply any mitigation measures to protect the existing airspace. There is no record of an OE case filed with the FAA for the palm trees by either the airport authority or the city. The FAA is not a party to the proposed actions of the city.”

An email was sent to Anthony Santacroce asking about the discrepancy between what the city was saying and what the FAA has said. The response was brief, “I have no comment on things currently in litigation.” Hopefully, this will be asked during that litigation.

So, now there are only two partners in crime, the airport and the city. Losing the FAA is big, that provided the lie of federal legitimacy for the city’s action. Now, it is just the two entities and it is doubtful that the airport will fall on a sword for the city.

The only one of the two to benefit from cutting these trees down immediately was the city. The airport can correctly point out that their own document to the public contained a table showing that the trees would intrude of the imaginary line in several years. Not a word about “immediate” in their stuff.

What we have left is the city, specifically city forester Brian Widener, who tried to abuse the immediate safety hazard mechanism to get rid of more palm trees.

The Municipal Code defines “Imminent Life Safety Hazard” as “any condition which creates a present, extreme and immediate danger to life, property, health or public safety.”

Since all of the trees are still standing just five months later, this definition clearly would not have applied as the city forester attempted to apply it.

The city’s forestry website is titled “Trees.” There can be found information of the Community Forest Advisory Board. It is described as follows:

“The City’s award-winning Community Forest Advisory Board is charged with advising the Mayor on all policy issues relating to urban forestry. There are 14 board members appointed by the Mayor and the City Council.”

Funny thing, the Municipal Code they link to says the board is supposed to be 15 people.

When you hit the link for the current 14 board members, it shows that 12 members are marked as expired and two members are marked as vacant. Of the 12 expired members:

7 terms expired on January first 2021.

2 terms were marked as vacant January first 2020

One term was vacant as of December 31, 2019

One term was vacant as of January first 2014

One term was vacant as of January first 2011.

The description did not say when the board won those awards.

Widener has been here since November 2017. According to public information on LinkedIn, he has a forestry degree from Northern Arizona University that took him 11 years to earn. There is nothing on the site that shows what he did for five years after completing the degree. It shows Widener worked in New York City for seven years before coming to San Diego.

Why would San Diego go all the way to New York to hire this person? California has 40 plus million people. And, what would a person with that background know about West Coast flora?

Widener displayed a New York attitude when he came to the palm tree site the day of the demonstration and refused to answer any questions, saying only the trees were coming down. It could only be described as arrogance.

Now that we know Widener lied about the immediate safety hazard, how can we continue to pay his salary with our tax dollars? Public servants who do not understand that they are there to serve the public, not to dictate to the public, do not understand their jobs.