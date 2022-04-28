The City Is Caught In Another Lie About the Point Loma Palm Trees : The FAA Did Not Mandate Their Cutting Down

By Geoff Page

In a previous OB Rag piece about the Newport palms, “The City of San Diego and its Forester Misrepresented ‘Immediate Safety Hazard’ in Effort to Remove Point Loma Palm Trees,” the subheading was “Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire.”

That subheading was there because it had been proven that the forester’s and city official’s claims that the FAA was calling the shots was exposed as a lie. The piece even included a cartoon graphic showing a man running with his rear end on fire.

They lied again but it is not so funny anymore because five trees are gone forever. The action was based on the same lie the forester and the city tried before, including the FAA in this. Suspicious that the city was lying again, the 44 pages of documents, published here in The Rag, were reviewed.

Among the documents were five “Notice of Preliminary Findings,” addressed to Garret Hollarn, Sr. Airport Planner / GIS Coordinator at San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. At the bottom of each Notice was a phone number, a name, and an email address.

The FAA was contacted. When informed of how the city was characterizing the FAA in these removals using the FAA’s documents, they were not pleased. They asked for additional information to look into this. That information was provided today.

The 44 pages

Much of what was in the documents was very repetitive. The first document was one of the most curious, a table containing survey information. One glaring problem with this document was that it did not show who created it. The table heading was just “Survey Information.” In the table, 15 trees are listed. Five are shaded, the five they killed Monday morning.

The important point about this table is that one column lists aerial survey information and another lists land survey information. The previous information the public got was the aerial information, although there was never any mention of how the survey was done.

Based on the aerial survey information, only two of the 15 trees were above their TERPS ground radar line. One was .03 feet over the TERPS line- about a third of an inch – and another was 1.4 feet, about 17 inches over the TERPS line. But, the city took out five trees. When the new land survey information is reviewed, it is clear why. Based on the land survey, the five trees were way too tall by an amazing margin.

The removed trees were numbered 1,2, 5, 6, and 7. Here are the results of the differences in the two surveys:

Tree #1 went from.71 feet under the TERPS line to 1.71 feet over. A survey difference of 2.41 feet.

Tree#2 went from .03 feet over the TERPS line to 3.17 feet over. A difference in surveys of 3.14 feet.

Tree #5 went from 2.16 feet under the TERPS line to 1.91 over. A difference in surveys of 4.07 feet.

Tree #6 went from 1.4 feet over the TERPS line to 5.09 feet over. A difference in surveys of 3.69 feet.

Tree #7 went from 1.16 feet under the TERPS line to 1.34 over. A difference in surveys of 2.50 feet.

What is the public supposed to believe at this point? The documents used the land survey information but did not explain why it was considered more accurate than the aerial survey. It did provide much more justification for their actions, making it immediately suspect. If aerial survey information is this faulty, why would the airport ever use it?

A quick reading about aerial surveying makes it clear that it is very accurate. Perhaps some differences might be expected but differences of several feet, as much as four feet in one case, just do not make sense. Something is very wrong with the survey information. Finding out who did the survey might help.

The map that followed the table shows the location of the trees cut down Monday morning. This was followed by pictures of the trees. The first of five “Notice of Preliminary Findings,” one for each tree, appears after the pictures.

The first paragraph of the “Notice of Preliminary Findings” states:

“Initial findings of this study indicate that the structure as described exceeds obstruction standards and/or would have an adverse physical or electromagnetic interference effect upon navigable airspace or air navigation facilities. Pending resolution of the issues described below, the structure is presumed to be a hazard to air navigation.”

The word “Preliminary” in the title and “initial” in this paragraph are clear indications that these findings are not “final” in any way at all. During the conversation with the FAA today, The FAA was adamant that these documents do not represent FAA Determinations. The documents are what they say “Preliminary Findings.”

What jumps off the page is the third paragraph:

“To pursue a favorable determination at the originally submitted height, further study would be necessary. Further study entails distribution to the public for comment, and may extend the study period up to 120 days. The outcome cannot be predicted prior to public circularization.”

What this means is that the FAA will consider exceptions to the rules if one is requested. This is something that was pointed out last October in defense of the trees.

The next paragraph stated:

“If you would like the FAA to conduct further study, you must make the request within 60 days from the date of issuance of this letter.”

All five “Notices of Preliminary Findings” contained this same information. The date of all five Notices was February 28, 2022. The 60 days are up this Friday, April 27. No one ever shared these documents with the public until this Monday.

The city dishonestly withheld these documents from the public, only releasing them at the very last hour leaving virtually no time to request the further studies. Further studies would allow for public comment and the city did not want that.

The next language was in all capital letters.

NOTE: PENDING RESOLUTION OF THE ISSUE(S) DESCRIBED ABOVE, THE STRUCTURE IS PRESUMED TO BE A HAZARD TO AIR NAVIGATION. THIS LETTER DOES NOT AUTHORIZE CONSTRUCTION OF THE STRUCTURE EVEN AT A REDUCED HEIGHT. ANY RESOLUTION OF THE ISSUE(S) DESCRIBED ABOVE MUST BE COMMUNICATED TO THE FAA SO THAT A FAVORABLE DETERMINATION CAN SUBSEQUENTLY BE ISSUED.

IF MORE THAN 60 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THIS LETTER HAS ELAPSED WITHOUT ATTEMPTED RESOLUTION, IT WILL BE NECESSARY FOR YOU TO REACTIVATE THE STUDY BY FILING A NEW FAA FORM 7460-1, NOTICE OF PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OR ALTERATION

What the city did was create a “resolution” by killing the trees and denying the public the opportunity to request the FAA to pursue further study of these specific trees to see if they warranted an exception.

The bottom line is that the FAA has again affirmed that they did not require any trees to be removed. The FAA said their documents do not say to remove the trees. The FAA is not happy with the city and the airport for misrepresenting their part in all of this.

If another city crew shows up to cut down any more trees, they should face arrest for destroying public property on false grounds. The city forester and the city officials who were involved in this lie should be fired.