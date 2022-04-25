The Destruction of Point Loma Palm Trees – A Photo Gallery

OB Rag reporter Geoff Page was on site this morning as city crews removed 5 tall, healthy palm trees on Newport Avenue.
Here is a photo gallery of what he witnessed.
Here’s video of the trees being cut
by Staff on April 25, 2022 · 4 comments
in Ocean Beach
{ 4 comments… read them below or add one }
Here’s Todd Gloria’s newsletter from today– he had a chance to celebrate Earth Day, he reflected on climate change, air quality, and he’s seen real progress lately in tackling environmental concerns, plus he hired a new Chief Sustainability Officer to guide the implementation of the city’s updated Climate Action Plan. All this on the day he sent crews out to destroy 5 and maybe 7 healthy palm trees:
Dear Neighbor,
Over the weekend, I took part in some of the festivities celebrating Earth Day, which for me is an opportunity to reflect on our efforts to address climate change, air quality concerns in our neighborhoods, and efforts to protect our beaches and waterways.
We’ve seen real momentum recently in our local efforts to tackle environmental concerns. One of the most significant accomplishments is the launch of San Diego Community Power — the energy-procurement agency owned by the public and committed to purchasing significantly more renewable energy to power our homes and businesses. In addition to the City, major power users like Sharp HealthCare and the Padres have opted in and will purchase 100% renewable energy to power their operations in the county.
My proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 includes significant investments in infrastructure that will help prevent pollution of our beaches and bays by upgrading stormwater systems.
The City is preparing to launch our organic waste-recycling operation, which will reduce the significant carbon emissions that are released from waste like food scraps rotting in landfills. My budget includes funding for the green recycling containers and kitchen pails, as well as an educational campaign, so all residents can take part in this effort.
Last week, we hired a new Chief Sustainability Officer to guide the implementation of our updated Climate Action Plan, and in the coming year we’ll hire a Chief Resilience Officer to ensure our communities are prepared for the impacts of climate change.
We’re currently in the process of updating our City’s Climate Action Plan to help us achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. You can provide input on the draft plan and learn more about our climate efforts by visiting sandiego.gov/CAP .
As always, it’s an honor to serve as your Mayor.
Sincerely, Todd
T. Gloria, is after all, using his predecessor’s leftover hair gel.
Maybe the Mayor has more important things to do than waste his time with a handful of palm trees.
Look I understand why you guys are upset about this because you live in OB and the palm trees mean something to you. That said, most people outside of OB don’t know about this and likely wouldn’t care if they found out. I think OBceans have fought so hard over the years to resist change of any kind that most of the city finds them rather insular and self-absorbed. Not everyone in OB obviously, but the most vocal people that make a lot of noise about stuff like this. This doesn’t mean that cutting the trees down is therefore justified exactly but is it really that surprising that the city just went ahead and did it without consulting the “community”? It’s not clear what would make you guys happy as you’re constantly complaining about any kind of effort from the city to exercise its authority over what is essentially its jurisdiction. If you don’t want the city involved in your affairs then maybe you need to organize yourselves to separate from the city to become your own city the way Coronado is. Perhaps joining forces with Point Loma and/or other coastal areas would increase your chances of increasing your autonomy. Until then you are going to have to put up with the city calling the shots regarding a series of issues including zoning, housing development, street maintenance, etc. You guys may think of yourselves as the People’s Republic of OB but you aren’t your own city and it doesn’t appear that you’re prepared or even truly willing to take on the responsibility that would entail.
DISCLAIMER: No I don’t live in OB but went to middle school there and grew up close by. My uncle owned a business there growing up and I frequented OB on a regular basis as a kid. It is indeed a beautiful place but the general culture of the town has become quite decadent in recent years.
“… any kind of effort from the city to exercise its authority over what is essentially its jurisdiction…”
WTF?