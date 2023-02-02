City Rangers’ Vendor Enforcement in Ocean Beach Raises Issues of ‘Free Speech’ and ‘What Is Art’?

By Geoff Page

The City of San Diego began enforcement of the new vendor ordinance in Ocean Beach, Wednesday morning, February 1, at the foot of Newport Ave. Upon getting a tip that this was happening, around 11:00 a.m., this writer went down for a look.

The tipster said they saw SDPD and sheriff’s personnel, which seemed unusual. As it turned out, what looked like sheriff deputies were city of San Diego park rangers, as can be seen in the picture above.

It is remarkable to see the rangers were dressed in the same military manner as the SDPD.

As reported in The Rag’s January 31 story about the Peninsula Community Planning Board’s January meeting, the city’s ranger staff is taking the enforcement lead.

According to an SDPD officer, the police presence was only to ensure things remained peaceful while the rangers did their job.

The officer also explained a distinction between first amendment, freedom of speech vending versus basic reselling vendors. Artistic expression is considered free speech so vendors who are making and vending their own artistic creations are not governed by the same rules. Here is what the new ordinance states:

§36.0114

(0-2022-43 REV.)

Non-Applicability

The following persons. entities or activities are exempt from the requirements of this Division:

(1) Any vendor or individual engaged solely in artistic performances, free speech, political or petitioning activities, or engaged solely in vending of items constituting expressive activity protected by the First Amendment, such as newspapers, leaflets, pamphlets, bumper stickers, or buttons:

The reference to “this Division” means the entire vendor ordinance does not apply to these types of vendors. If ever a red flag flew about anything, one flew immediately about this distinction. The ordinance does not describe how, or who, will decide what is art and what is not. There is nothing more subjective than art, anyone can say they are an artist.

As it developed, there was an artist vendor who was given an administrative citation and who was refusing to budge. The picture below shows where he was set up.

Forman had his van backed into a space in the pier parking lot. The back doors of the van were open showing what looked like a workshop and a sleeping area. Forman explained that he used a laser cutting machine that he powered with solar panels on the roof of his van. He worked on his pieces as he vended.

Forman was taking a small part of the wide sidewalk to set up a table displaying his artwork as seen in the picture below.

Forman was angry for two reasons. The first was that the rangers told him he could not be where he was but he could move to little park area between the memorial and the lifeguard station. This area was somehow designated where the first amendment people could set up.

Forman said that because he was protected by the freedom of speech provision, he could set up on any public property anywhere. He seemed to be correct after reading the ordinance and seeing that artistic vendors are exempt from the whole thing.

A review of the sidewalk vending map did not show any detail about where the first amendment-type vendors were required to set up. https://www.sandiego.gov/sidewalk-vending/maps

In fact, it appears from the city’s vendor map that no sidewalk vending is allowed west of Abbott as seen in the photo below.

The second reason Forman was angry was the ticket he was issued. It seems he has good reasons for feeling this way. The ticket cited Municipal Code 63.0102 (b) (25) and “obstruct travel of pedestrians park/plaza” was handwritten next to that. Ticket was issued by the Parks & Rec department.

Here is the referenced Municipal Code:

§63.0102 Use of Public Parks and Beaches Regulated

(b) It is unlawful for any person within any public park or plaza or public beach or beach areas within the City of San Diego to do any of the acts enumerated in Section 63.0102(b)

“(25) Obstructing Traffic. It is unlawful to obstruct the free travel of any vehicle or pedestrian over any of the walks, roads, or avenues of any park or plaza property.”

The code section contained a set of definitions that shed light on this citation. Here is how a “plaza” is defined:

Plaza means a public square or other large urban open space typically 1,000 square feet or greater in size under the control of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and designated as a City plaza, which is primarily intended to allow the public to congregate to enjoy surrounding public amenities, such as fountains, benches, tables, landscaping, or historical structures.

It is obvious from the picture showing Forman’s location that he was not in a “plaza.”

Here is how a “park” is defined:

Public park means any property designated, dedicated or developed by or on behalf of the City of San Diego for park or open space use, including sidewalks and paths within the park or immediately adjacent to the park perimeter.

Once again, one only need look at the picture to see Forman is not set up in a “park.”

The picture also shows that Forman was not obstructing sidewalk traffic as he was using a small part of a wide sidewalk area. He says he plans to fight the ticket and it certainly looks like he will win that fight.

All that said, Forman was not without fault in the situation. He said he needed power to run his laser. Generators are not allowed in park areas so he uses rooftop solar. The problem was the panels are mounted on the roof of his van so he needs the van near to his display area where he works.

Having the van nearby entailed taking up a parking spot in the pier parking lot all day long. That was not what public parking was intended for. While Forman said he did not want to move on principle, it appeared the power problem was really the main reason.

Meanwhile, two vendors were set up in the “designated” area. One lady displayed bracelets made of crystals and spiritual books and another had a large display of knitted goods. No one bothered these two vendors.

The new ordinance mentioned Ocean Beach when it discussed the summer moratorium:

Sidewalk vendors shall not vend on sidewalks on the following streets during the summer moratorium:

Newport Avenue between Abbott Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Ocean Beach

It appears that the new ordinance has a major flaw in it regarding what is art and what is not.

And, the enforcement effort also seems to be flawed. First Amendment-type vendors are being told they can only set up in a designated area that does not seem to be spelled out anywhere in the ordinance. The rangers are issuing tickets for ordinance infractions that do not apply that, certainly not in Forman’s case.