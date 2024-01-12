What’s Open and What’s Closed on Monday, Jan. 15th — Martin Luther King’s Day

A Public Service Announcement

In accordance with Public Law 98-144 1983, the third Monday of January commemorates the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a federal holiday. This year’s observance is Monday, 15 January 2024. Born in 1929, Monday is King’s actual birthday.

Here is King’s last speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top,” given April 3, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, a day before his assassination.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday Schedule for City of San Diego Offices and Services

From City of San Diego

Administrative Offices Will Be Closed Monday, Jan. 15

On Monday, Jan. 15, City of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The following is a guide to which services are impacted by the holiday closure and those still operating on a normal schedule.

What’s Closed — Impacted by Holiday Closures:

All City of San Diego administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. All City libraries will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, and will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, and will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. City swimming pools and recreation centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, and will reopen on their typical schedules starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.

will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, and will reopen on their typical schedules starting Tuesday, Jan. 16. Public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.

Personnel Department’s Testing and Fingerprinting offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Barrett, Hodges, Lower and Upper Otay and Sutherland reservoirs will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15. All other City reservoirs will be open during regular operating hours.

Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 16.

will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 16. Development Services Department permitting services will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Online services will still be available, including scheduling inspections, making payments or requesting code enforcement investigations.

Check online permit processing timelines for intake, review and permit issuance.

Your Safe Place – A Family Justice Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 888-385-4657. Anyone experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1.

Additional information can be found on the San Diego Police Department’s domestic violence webpage.

What’s Open — Normal Operating Schedule:

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected on Jan. 15 as scheduled for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department.

Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

on Jan. 15 as scheduled for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules. Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection Site will be open. Container Sales (trash, recycling and organic waste bins) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection Site will be open. Container Sales (trash, recycling and organic waste bins) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15. Chollas Lake , weather permitting.

, weather permitting. Mission Trails Regional Park and Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center.

and Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center. Tecolote Canyon Natural Park.

City golf courses (holiday rates apply).

(holiday rates apply). Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk.

will close at dusk. City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road. San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews.

Parking Impacts

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced on Monday, Jan. 15. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary. Please read posted signage.