New Farmers Market With a Mission Opens in Pt Loma High School’s Parking Lot

A brand new farmers market opened on June 4th in the Point Loma High School parking lot. The new weekly Sunday bazaar offers everything from fresh fruits and homemade goods to delicious food vendors.

Plus it has accommodations for parents and is a fund-raiser for a non-profit, Devoted to Youth, whose mission is to support local families.

Organizers Mariana Panzica and Brady Farmer say the Point Loma Farmer’s Market offers some unique accommodations for parents or other caretakers of a child, including areas designated for nursing and kids enrichment. “Our mission is to help mothers, fathers — family in general,” said Panzica. “We’re helping small families thrive.”

Also, for vendors farmers markets are a stepping stone to expand their business. Fatma Abrahim, owner of the booth, The Taste of Egypt, serves up a piece of her heritage at the market every week. “I’m trying to make all the people try what Egyptian flavor, what’s Egyptian food,” Abrahim said of her offerings. With the opportunity the market provides, she said, “My dream is have my own restaurant, (and) I will.”

The Point Loma Farmer’s Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Point Loma High School main parking lot.

Fox5 was a source for this.

Before the market opened, the Beacon published a background piece on the organizers.

A local chef, and president of a nonprofit, plans to open a weekly Point Loma farmers market at Point Loma High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday starting on June 4.

Enter Brady Farmer, president of Devoted to Youth Foundation, a nonprofit first developed in Los Angeles and now expanded into San Diego, whose mission is to help underprivileged youth and families in need.

Concerning establishing farmers markets as an ideal method to help their cause, Farmer’s wife Mariana said: “Families were struggling after the pandemic to find jobs and provide for themselves, and we were seeing what we could do with our nonprofit to help. Brady came up with the idea.”

But Mariana said the farmers markets they’re starting are different by design. “We wanted to open a farmers market for the kids to use, and one that would help families through the same site,” she said. “The markets have nice kids’ areas where families can come to have some educational area with fun activities.”

For more, go here.