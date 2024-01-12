Latest Statement from City of San Diego on Ocean Beach Pier — Public Urged to Stay 75 Feet Away from Pier

Here’s the latest about the Ocean Beach Pier from the City of San Diego — dated Jan. 10, 2024.

With high surf and king tides in the forecast, the City of San Diego is asking that residents and visitors looking to catch a glimpse of the weather event take extra caution when near the damaged Ocean Beach Pier. In late December 2023, the combination of high surf and king tides caused significant damage to the pier, which is beyond its useful life. It lost one pile, a portion of a pile cap and large sections of railing.

The 57-year-old pier initially closed in October 2023 after being damaged during high surf. The pier remains closed, and because the structure is beyond its useful life and has already been damaged during two major weather events in recent months, it is possible that the pier could suffer additional structural failure. This could create potential hazards for anyone around the structure, both on the beach and in the water.

Please be cautious if visiting the area, especially during high surf and king tides. Per San Diego Municipal Code, it is against the law for anyone to swim, wade, surf or skin dive within 75 feet of any fishing pier owned and operated by the City (SDMC §63.20.16). Due to the current condition of the pier and to ensure everyone’s safety, we are asking the public to stay further away from the structure than 75 feet. City staff are working to increase signage in the area surrounding the pier advising the public of the potential hazards if it is further damaged.

The City has initiated an assessment of the recent pier damage and will work with the consultant to determine potential options for stabilizing the structure. This is the first step in the process, and as of now, there is no timeline for completion. The original plan was to wait until after the winter storm season to conduct a full assessment, but recent damage and upcoming weather patterns have created a new urgency to inspect the pier. We will continue monitoring the situation as the storm season progresses and address any urgent items that may come up.

As a result of the repeated damage in recent years and a 2018 study that determined the pier has reached the end of its service life, the City has launched the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project, which aims to provide a long-term solution for the pier, likely through a replacement.

The City has hosted a series of community workshops to gather input from San Diegans about what they want to see in a potential pier replacement. During the most recent workshop in September 2023, the City unveiled three preliminary design concepts: The Squint Test, The Remora and The Braid. These concepts feature ideas for specific amenities as previously prioritized by community members, including how the pier meets the land, on-pier viewing areas and public gathering spaces, among others. San Diegans were asked to provide input on the designs through an online survey. Results from that survey will help shape the preferred design concept, which is expected to be presented to the public in the next few months.

The project is currently in the preliminary engineering and planning phase and still needs to go through additional review, including California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act permitting, other regional agency permitting, design and construction.

After the preferred design concept is completed, a detailed project schedule and cost estimate will be prepared. Currently, $8.4 million in state funding is designated for the project, and the?City?will pursue other state and federal grants.