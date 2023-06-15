Friends of OB Library First Book Sale in 2 Years — And They’re Looking for Volunteers — Sat., June 17

Dear Friends! Our first book sale in 2 years!! Life is starting to feel like it is returning to normal!
Can you can help with the book sale? We need:
1. Help go get tables from Rec Center on Friday at 4 pm Need 2-4 strong people.
2. Set up on Saturday at 8 am The more people the merrier
3. Help with Cashiering from 10 – 12 Need 2-3 people
4. Help with Cashiering from 12 – 2 Need 2-3 people
5. Help with takedown at 2 pm The more people the merrier
6. Help take back tables from 2-3 pm Strong! The more people the merrier
Please give me a call/text or email if you can help!
See you Saturday!
Laura
Laura Dennison, Membership Chair, Book Sales
OB Library Friends
Email: lauradennison@mac.com
Call or Text: (858) 255-0053
