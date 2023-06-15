Friends of OB Library First Book Sale in 2 Years — And They’re Looking for Volunteers — Sat., June 17

Dear Friends! Our first book sale in 2 years!! Life is starting to feel like it is returning to normal!

Can you can help with the book sale? We need:

1. Help go get tables from Rec Center on Friday at 4 pm Need 2-4 strong people.

2. Set up on Saturday at 8 am The more people the merrier

3. Help with Cashiering from 10 – 12 Need 2-3 people

4. Help with Cashiering from 12 – 2 Need 2-3 people

5. Help with takedown at 2 pm The more people the merrier

6. Help take back tables from 2-3 pm Strong! The more people the merrier

Please give me a call/text or email if you can help!

See you Saturday!

Laura

Laura Dennison, Membership Chair, Book Sales

OB Library Friends

Email: lauradennison@mac.com

Call or Text: (858) 255-0053