Friends of OB Library First Book Sale in 2 Years — And They’re Looking for Volunteers — Sat., June 17

Dear Friends!   Our first book sale in 2 years!!  Life is starting to feel like it is returning to normal!

Can you can help with the book sale?  We need:
1.  Help go get tables from Rec Center on Friday at 4 pm   Need 2-4 strong people.
2.  Set up on Saturday at 8 am           The more people the merrier
3.  Help with Cashiering from 10 – 12  Need 2-3 people
4.  Help with Cashiering from 12 – 2    Need 2-3 people
5.  Help with takedown at 2 pm           The more people the merrier
6.  Help take back tables from 2-3 pm  Strong!  The more people the merrier

Please give me a call/text or email if you can help!
See you Saturday!

Laura

Laura Dennison, Membership Chair, Book Sales
OB Library Friends
Email: lauradennison@mac.com
Call or Text: (858) 255-0053

