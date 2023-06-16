Feeling Glee Over a Witch-Hunt

by Ernie McCray

An ex-president

getting a portion

of his due

through an indictment

and now an arraignment

that are about as overdue

as a book checked out of the library

in 1892,

makes me want to dance a jig,

bad back and all.

And the claim

that the charges against him,

amongst other things,

have been

a witch-hunt, from the get-go,

makes me want to chuckle

because I view that take

as somewhat apropos

because the man is as Wiccan

as anyone any of us knows

in a

fairy-tale-wicked-witch

sort of way:

frightening children

and caging them,

and building fences and walls

between human beings

when they could be friends,

and harassing Muslims

and mocking

disabled folks,

and setting yahoos loose

in a building

to avenge

his loss in the polls,

and finally,

nowhere near a minute too soon,

somebody, the feds,

decided that

his “Making American Great Again”

shenanigans

were enough.

All that

stacking reams of highly secret papers

loosely in nooks and crannies

throughout his crib,

using them as props

to show off

to visitors and friends of his

like the traitor he is,

was too much in their face,

and they ended the witch-hunt

with charges made

that could

land him

in a penitentiary

with them

throwing away the key.

But I know that such a wish

is more a fantasy

than an inevitability –

so, for now,

I’ll just enjoy

the feeling of glee

this wee bit of justice

has gifted me.

I’m owed that.