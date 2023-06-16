Feeling Glee Over a Witch-Hunt

by Ernie McCray
An ex-president
getting a portion
of his due
through an indictment
and now an arraignment
that are about as overdue
as a book checked out of the library
in 1892,
makes me want to dance a jig,
bad back and all.
And the claim
that the charges against him,
amongst other things,
have been
a witch-hunt, from the get-go,
makes me want to chuckle
because I view that take
as somewhat apropos
because the man is as Wiccan
as anyone any of us knows
in a
fairy-tale-wicked-witch
sort of way:
frightening children
and caging them,
and building fences and walls
between human beings
when they could be friends,
and harassing Muslims
and mocking
disabled folks,
and setting yahoos loose
in a building
to avenge
his loss in the polls,
and finally,
nowhere near a minute too soon,
somebody, the feds,
decided that
his “Making American Great Again”
shenanigans
were enough.
All that
stacking reams of highly secret papers
loosely in nooks and crannies
throughout his crib,
using them as props
to show off
to visitors and friends of his
like the traitor he is,
was too much in their face,
and they ended the witch-hunt
with charges made
that could
land him
in a penitentiary
with them
throwing away the key.
But I know that such a wish
is more a fantasy
than an inevitability –
so, for now,
I’ll just enjoy
the feeling of glee
this wee bit of justice
has gifted me.
I’m owed that.
{ 0 comments… add one now }