GoFundMe Campaign Set Up for OBcean Ian Hughes, Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Collision

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a well-known and veteran Ocean Beach motorcycle ride who was seriously injured in a collision on June 6.

As the Beacon reports,

Ian Hughes was riding southbound on Catalina Boulevard just after 2 p.m. on the 6th when a Mercedes Benz, driving northbound, made a left turn onto Talbot Street directly into his path, the resulting impact completely destroying the front of the vehicle.

Paramedics took Hughes to a local trauma center where he has been undergoing treatments that will involve multiple surgeries and extensive medical care. His diagnosis includes a broken femur, broken pelvis, broken hand and fingers, and road rash on his face. Fortunately, no spinal injuries or spinal damage was done.

Neighbors at the crash site reported Hughes was thrown a long distance from his motorcycle and was in extreme pain but was conscious and able to give phone numbers of loved ones and ask they be called.

Close friends William and Monica Garza DeWitt have begun a fund-raising campaign to assist with Hughes’ medical needs, rehabilitation, and extended time away from work. Here is their statement from the GoFundMe page:

Dear friends and family,

We are reaching out to you today on behalf of our dear friend Ian Hughes, who recently experienced a life-changing motorcycle accident on June 6. We are relieved to share that Ian survived, but he sustained severe injuries, including a broken femur, broken pelvis, broken hand, broken fingers, and road rash on his face. While we are grateful that he didn’t suffer any internal injuries or spinal damage, his journey to recovery will be long and arduous. We are launching this GoFundMe campaign to rally support and raise funds to assist Ian in his healing process.

About Ian:

Ian is a passionate and vibrant individual who brings joy and positivity to everyone he encounters. He is known for his adventurous spirit and love for motorcycles. Ian has always been an advocate for safe riding and took all the necessary precautions, but sometimes accidents happen, even to the most careful individuals. Despite the physical pain he is enduring, Ian remains determined to regain his strength and get back on his feet.

The Road to Recovery:

Ian’s injuries are severe, and his recovery will require multiple surgeries and extensive medical care. As he focuses on healing, he will face overwhelming medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, and a significant amount of time away from work. The financial burden can be emotionally draining, and that’s why we are turning to you, our community, for support.

Please consider donating to help Ian on his long road to recovery. Any amount you can spare will go directly towards covering Ian’s medical expenses, surgeries, physical therapy, and other essential treatments. Your contribution, no matter the size, will have a meaningful impact on his journey to recovery.

Other Ways You Can Help:

We understand that not everyone can contribute financially, but there are many ways you can make a difference:

Spread the Word: Help us extend our reach by sharing Ian’s story and this campaign with your family, friends, colleagues, and social media networks. The more people who hear about Ian’s situation, the more support we can gather.

Offer Words of Encouragement: Leave a heartfelt message for Ian in the comments section. Your words of love, support, and motivation will uplift his spirits and keep him motivated during this challenging time.

Volunteer Assistance: If you have skills or services that could benefit Ian during his recovery process, please reach out. Your support, such as meal preparation, dog walking, transportation, or errand-running, will alleviate some of the burdens on his shoulders.

Emotional Support: Share positive stories, inspiring quotes, or personal experiences of overcoming adversity to provide Ian with emotional strength and encouragement. Your support will remind him that he is not alone on this journey.

Every act of kindness, big or small, will make an immense difference in Ian’s life. Let us come together as a compassionate community and show our support for Ian during this difficult period.

On behalf of Ian and his loved ones, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your consideration, support, and generosity. Let us be a beacon of hope for Ian as he fights to regain his health and rebuild his life.

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey.

With heartfelt appreciation,

Support Team for Ian Hughes