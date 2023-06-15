G.O.A.T. Talking to Ease My Mind

by Ernie McCray

Pondering

some of what’s going on

in the nation

and the world,

I was in a low-grade funk

and then

I turned my TV on

to two talking heads

on ESPN

who were going on and on

about who was

the G.O.A.T.,

the greatest to ever play

in the NBA,

just a huffing

and a puffing away

like the wolf

who threatened to blow

the Three Little Pig’s house down,

talking to each other

as though they were hard of hearing

hoping their words

would be heard

before complete deafness set in

and, although I was enjoying

their animated spins on things,

I kept wondering

why, out of all the greats

who have played,

one has to be singled

out as the greatest of all of them.

What difference does it make?

MJ?

LeBron?

Pick one.

And although one flew through

the air with the greatest of ease

and the other

has scored more points

than anyone

in the game’s history, there’s

Kobe

who dazzled on the court

with an assassin’sattitude;

Russell who

made blocking shots

an art form,

and winning championships

a team’s norm,

with a smile on his face;

Jabbar

with a sky hook

that was a vision of athletic grace;

Magic,

looking this way

and that way,

finding an open man,|

in some way,

on fastbreaks,

with a no-look pass

that has the arena

rumbling in astonishment,

from the very sight of

such a display of pizzaz,

basketball played

like an upbeat riff in jazz;

Wilt,

as legendary

as anybody,

in any sport,

could be.

Of course, none of this means a thing

in the overall scheme of things,

but the G.O.A.T. conversation

and my questioning

was just the kind of distraction

I needed from the state my mind was in,

a fleeting pause

that set my blues free

like a balloon drifting away

in a gentle breeze –

a pleasant recess

from the world’s miseries.