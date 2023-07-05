U-T Columnist Michael Smolens: ‘It’s time to ditch the fireworks’

Drone light shows as alternatives are on the rise in San Diego and elsewhere for public safety and environmental reasons

By Michael Smolens / San Diego Union-Tribune / July 5, 2023

The air quality was almost certainly better over Ocean Beach and La Jolla Tuesday night than it was around San Diego Bay, Imperial Beach and SeaWorld.

Likewise for water quality.

That’s because O.B. and La Jolla planned Independence Day celebrations with drone light shows, while the other locales went with traditional fireworks.

Fireworks can be a blast, but for years concern has been growing about their environmental and health impacts, along with increasing fire threats in these hotter, drier, climate-changing times.

A year ago Frank Gormlie posted this: “‘We’ll Miss the OB Pier Fireworks … But Maybe It’s Time to Move On’”