Okay OB, What’s the Verdict on the Drone Light Show on the 4th?

What did you think of OB’s first ever drone light show on the 4th? We’re looking for reactions and comments on OB’s Luminosity’s efforts to bring back a light show for July 4.
Let us know how you felt in the comments below. What is the community’s response to this new type of Independence Day celebration? Here’s a report from CBS8.
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Watched the drone show from the top of Santa Monica Boulevard. We all loved it, and we’re already looking forward to the next time!
There was a lot of buzz on Newport, and I mean from the people, anticipating something new, trying to figure out the best vantage point. Saw a lot of tailgating from the US Bank lot and Mallory’s lot, which were great spots.
This was the first drone show I’ve seen and I was impressed. It seemed like most watching weren’t aware of the synchronized music. And the MB fireworks were plainly visible afterwards for anyone that needed their pyrotechnic fix. Along with the personal fireworks. I’m looking forward to what comes next. Honestly after watching this I wondered why people get so excited over fireworks that are pretty much the same every year.
I heard that drone shows are expensive, but maybe that will come down in price more in the future. Or go up as demand increases, who knows.
I think if they were able to launch from the beach or maybe Saratoga park it would be better. Or one of the rooftops like the hotel.
The show was OK, although I wasn’t wild about the song choices and how they were spliced together, it seems to me that a more modern song choice with better editing would go a long way to make it more exciting.
On a side note though, I feel bad for all the local businesses as there were nowhere near the number of visitors to the beach as there were in the past. All of those people packing the beach all day and spending lots of money just seems non existent without the fireworks.