Okay OB, What’s the Verdict on the Drone Light Show on the 4th?

What did you think of OB’s first ever drone light show on the 4th? We’re looking for reactions and comments on OB’s Luminosity’s efforts to bring back a light show for July 4.

Let us know how you felt in the comments below. What is the community’s response to this new type of Independence Day celebration? Here’s a report from CBS8.