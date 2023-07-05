Ocean Beach Pier Officially Designated as San Diego Historic Resource

At their June meeting, the City of San Diego Historical Resources Board designated the Ocean Beach Pier as an historic resource.

Here is the description in the July-August newsletter of Save Our Heritage Organization:

Ocean Beach Pier, western terminus of Niagara Street, Ocean Beach, was the longest concrete pier on the West Coast when it was completed in 1966, after years of planning, fundraising, and construction.

Popular ever since with residents and tourists of all ages, the 1,971-foot-long pier attracts sea lovers for strolling, jogging, fishing, and watching the waves and surfers who pass under the expanse, not to mention taking in sunsets.

The pier represents a special element of the historical and economic development of Ocean Beach and the entire city, and retains integrity to its 1966-1977 period of significance, thus fulfilling HRB Criterion A. It also embodies and retains the distinctive characteristics of the fishing pier typology, qualifying it for designation under HRB Criterion C with a 1966-1968 period of significance.

Extending over the deep water of the Pacific Ocean, the pier is constructed of concrete with a smooth concrete walking surface supported by pillars. The designation includes the restaurant building and the 1968 lifeguard watch tower. (Photo courtesy oceanbeachsandiego.com)