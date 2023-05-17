Housing Commission to Apply for State Funds to Buy Abbott St. Apartments in OB and Midway’s Ramada Inn for Homeless Residents

At their May 12 meeting, the San Diego Housing Commission unanimously agreed to apply for state funds to help purchase a vacant apartment building at 2147 Abbott Street in Ocean Beach and the Ramada Inn in the Midway District to provide permanent housing for homeless people.

The Commissioners voted to apply for up to $5 million to help purchase the apartment building which would create 13 units. The vote was an agreement to submit a joint application for $5 million in Project Homekey money with the nonprofit Wakeland Housing and Development Corp.

Vacant since January 2022, the property — if bought — would provide 13 units for people who had experienced chronic homelessness and whose income is up to 30 percent of the area median income, which is $27,350 a year for a one-person household.

The Abbott Street property has a history with the Housing Commission, as U-T reporter Gary Warth found. The Housing Commission, he reported:

… in 1997 restricted 14 units to be affordable for households with an income at or below 80 percent of the city’s area median income. It later allowed 10 units to be transitional housing for survivors of domestic violence.

The financing would be as follows, Warth reported:

The Housing Commission would provide a $1.5 million loan and 13 federal project-based housing vouchers for residents of the apartment, and Wakeland would raise money for its purchase and rehabilitation. The county also would provide a $1.5 million loan.

The acquisition cost is $4.5 million, or $347,000 a unit, but rehabilitation expenses would increase the cost to $6.8 million, bringing the per-unit cost to $525,000

Also the Commission voted to apply for $18 million to help purchase the Ramada Inn at 3737-3747 Midway Drive, which would create 62 affordable units.

The purpose and sale agreement of the Ramada Inn was approved last year. Since then, the Commission has performed “due-diligence, including review of preliminary title reports, appraisal, peer appraisal, a market study, construction cost assumptions, physical inspections and other steps,” Warth reported.

According to the report to the board in July 2022, the estimated acquisition cost of the two-story property would be $11.6 million, or about $182,000 a unit.

Unlike the extended stay hotels the Housing Commission also is pursuing, the Ramada Inn rooms do not include kitchenettes, which would make them more like homes. Adding kitchenettes and other upgrades would increase the cost to $29.5 million, with the per-room cost rising to $469,000.