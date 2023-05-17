Housing Commission to Apply for State Funds to Buy Abbott St. Apartments in OB and Midway’s Ramada Inn for Homeless Residents

At their May 12 meeting, the San Diego Housing Commission unanimously agreed to apply for state funds to help purchase a vacant apartment building at 2147 Abbott Street in Ocean Beach and the Ramada Inn in the Midway District to provide permanent housing for homeless people.
The Commissioners voted to apply for up to $5 million to help purchase the apartment building which would create 13 units. The vote was an agreement to submit a joint application for $5 million in Project Homekey money with the nonprofit Wakeland Housing and Development Corp.
Vacant since January 2022, the property — if bought — would provide 13 units for people who had experienced chronic homelessness and whose income is up to 30 percent of the area median income, which is $27,350 a year for a one-person household.
The Abbott Street property has a history with the Housing Commission, as U-T reporter Gary Warth found. The Housing Commission, he reported:
… in 1997 restricted 14 units to be affordable for households with an income at or below 80 percent of the city’s area median income. It later allowed 10 units to be transitional housing for survivors of domestic violence.
The financing would be as follows, Warth reported:
The Housing Commission would provide a $1.5 million loan and 13 federal project-based housing vouchers for residents of the apartment, and Wakeland would raise money for its purchase and rehabilitation. The county also would provide a $1.5 million loan.
The acquisition cost is $4.5 million, or $347,000 a unit, but rehabilitation expenses would increase the cost to $6.8 million, bringing the per-unit cost to $525,000
Also the Commission voted to apply for $18 million to help purchase the Ramada Inn at 3737-3747 Midway Drive, which would create 62 affordable units.
The purpose and sale agreement of the Ramada Inn was approved last year. Since then, the Commission has performed “due-diligence, including review of preliminary title reports, appraisal, peer appraisal, a market study, construction cost assumptions, physical inspections and other steps,” Warth reported.
According to the report to the board in July 2022, the estimated acquisition cost of the two-story property would be $11.6 million, or about $182,000 a unit.
Unlike the extended stay hotels the Housing Commission also is pursuing, the Ramada Inn rooms do not include kitchenettes, which would make them more like homes. Adding kitchenettes and other upgrades would increase the cost to $29.5 million, with the per-room cost rising to $469,000.
{ 10 comments… read them below or add one }
What the ever flipping F***! This is going to attract even more homeless people to OB thinking they are going to get free housing. I’m really starting to regret moving here…
Bye Felicia!!
This is movement in the right direction. Homelessness is a city-county-state-national emergency.
Why not look to lower-cost areas of San Diego for transitional housing instead of high-cost enclaves? $500,000/unit is a pretty hefty price tag.
Spend that money on mental health instead, revamp the criminal code, provide showers and toilets. This band aid is way too expensive and this will be like a drop in the bucket. This does nothing to root out the foundational issues of homelessness and while it will help a tiny fraction of the SD homeless, it will do nothing for the vast majority. Wealth inequity, the war on drugs and mental illness, over policing, the tax code, a living wage, food for all. Any of these would have a better chance at changing the paradigm. This does nothing to move the needle.
Eric I would say for the people who are currently experiencing homelessness and will soon have a home because of this (thus ending that homeless experience) it does, in fact, move the needle. Homelessness is solved one person at a time. This is great news and I’m glad our community is going to house people who need the help.
I disagree, this can’t be solved one at a time. The numbers at this pace are getting exponentially worse. We need to go big with a different strategy. I know we’ve got to do something, but this is a failed solution.
RE: 2147 Abbott Street… there is a transit center @ 4.2 miles away. So there’s that.
This is insanity. I support aiding homeless and finding housing solutions for them, but why wouldn’t the city go further east into more affordable areas to buy units? Coastal properties carry a very high price tag, $550k per unit?! The majority of the residents in OB can’t afford to purchase an apartment for that much. This is just going to attract more homeless people to the area, looking for free housing.
“This is just going to attract more homeless people to the area, looking for free housing.” How?