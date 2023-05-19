Eric DuVall: The Story of ‘The Beach News’- Pt. Loma Assembly Tuesday, May 23

Please join La Playa Trail Association for a presentation by Eric DuVall on the “Story of The Beach News” at the Point Loma Assembly, Tuesday, May 23 at 5:30 pm.

Point Loma Assembly is located at 3035 Talbot Street. DuVall is the president of the OB Historical Society – and one of the best writers on the Peninsula.

The Beach News was an early community newspaper for Ocean Beach and eventually morphed into The Peninsula News in the 1950s. Eric will present some of the great features, funny old ads and shameless boosterism that characterized the early The Beach News.