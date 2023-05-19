New Art Gallery in Mission Hills Debuts Sat., May 20

SD Art Advisory , a new art gallery, will soon debut in Mission Hills — a project from fine artist and gallerist Alexander Salazar and local interior designer Darcy Kempton.

Their 4,200-sqft space will feature two levels of works by both local and world-renowned artists, plus a salon where collectors can purchase NFT art in partnership with dealer Chris Trueman.

The curators hope the gallery shines a spotlight on the San Diego art scene while also benefiting the arts communities across SoCal and Baja California.

SD Art Advisory opens at 12 p.m. this Saturday May 20 at 3977 Falcon St, coinciding with the inaugural community art walk, Art in the Hills. The grand opening party is 6-9 p.m. that evening, and attendees can register for free.

Pro tip: Wear your favorite creative attire to the shindig — it’s a celebration of the arts, after all.

