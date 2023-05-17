Annual OB Kite Festival at Robb Field — Sat., May 20

The Annual OB Kite Festival is this Saturday, May 20, at Robb Field. Plus there will be carnival and “Off” Street Fair of artisans, community booths, and food trucks.

It’s all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Robb Field is officially at 2525 Bacon Street in OB 92107.)

For those coming for the kites – fly your newly made kite, or bring a kite from home and show it off. You can make and decorate your own, and there will be free materials, and instructions, and help with kite making.

There will be prizes awarded for best-decorated kites for several prize contests by age groups throughout the day. And play awesome kite games like Chase the Tail, Candy Drop, and Races.

The event is sponsored By The Kiwanis Club of Ocean Beach ( www.oceanbeachkiwanis.org ) with assistance from the Ocean Beach Woman’s Club (www.oceanbeachwomansclub.org ).