Peninsula Planners to Consider Rescinding Request for Stop Sign Along Voltaire — Thursday, May 18

Back in early December 2022, the Peninsula Community Planning Board approved sending a letter to the city requesting a stop sign along Voltaire Street either at Bolinas or Soto. The letter was sent on Dec. 27.

Since then, there’s been a noticeable push-back by residents and property owners who live on Voltaire near those streets. They oppose a stop sign and they have a bunch of good reasons.

Mainly, a stop sign in that Voltaire corridor would cause significant traffic congestion, they believe, and suggest other options, such as lowering the present speed limit of 30 to 25, along with increased traffic enforcement, traffic calming measures, etc.

This has caused the Peninsula Board traffic subcommittee to write up a new draft letter that asks to rescind the earlier request for the stop sign.

And this is on the Board’s agenda Thursday night, May 18. The May Board Meeting will be held at 6pm In-Person at the Hervey Point Loma Library 3701 Voltaire, CA 92107,

The agenda item states:

“Letter rescinding request to install a stop sign along Voltaire at Bolinas or Soto or Guizot and request traffic calming measures, traffic study and more enforcement and to expedite the installation of the approved and funded flashing pedestrian beacon and flashing speed indicator signs. ”

The key section of the draft letter states:

… to avoid potential traffic congestion along Voltaire, we would like to rescind the request for the installation of a stop sign along Voltaire and Soto or Bolinas or Guizot that was approved by our board in November of 2022.

We would like to request that the city expedite and prioritize the installation of the approved and funded flashing pedestrian crossing beacon at Voltaire and Froude and the flashing speed indicator sign along Voltaire. Additionally, we ask for an additional flashing speed indicator sign to be installed along both sides of Voltaire.

Instead, we would like to request that the city conduct a traffic study, install traffic calming measures, reduce the speed limit, and increase traffic enforcement in the area of Voltaire between Froude and Catalina. The community has reported numerous instances of cars speeding through this area and several accidents involving pedestrians being hit by vehicles. This has caused concern among the community about the safety of crossing Voltaire, and we fear that without action, there may be further injuries or fatalities.

Furthermore, we would like the City of San Diego Traffic and Transportation Department to consider reducing the speed limit along the stretch of Voltaire between Froude and Catalina from 30 mph to 25 mph. We believe this would help address the safety concerns of vulnerable road users and support the Vision Zero goals of the city.

One homeowner on Voltaire — part of the local push-back — wrote Councilwoman Campbell about the problem:

… a stop sign installation at one of the aforementioned locations [Soto or Bolinas or Guizot] would significantly impede the flow of traffic along Voltaire’s residential corridor between Froude and Catalina. This residential corridor is vital to connecting Voltaire’s lower and upper business district. A stop sign would likely result in traffic congestion causing a constant eyesore for community members who live along Voltaire and disrupt pulling into and out of private driveways.

Voltaire’s residential corridor is similar to Chatsworth’s residential corridor—that corridor is located between the Voltaire/Chatsworth and Rosecrans/Lytton intersections and connects Voltaire’s upper business district to Liberty Station and Midway. Please note that no stop signs occur along that corridor.

Local residents are advised to attend this meeting in order to voice concerns or comments about the action item. If unable to attend this meeting, residents may email comments/questions prior to the meeting date to pcpbsd@gmail.com and korlajane@icloud.com

Everybody agrees there are traffic issues on Voltaire and there is quite a history of incidents on the street.

Traffic collision reports are recorded by the San Diego Police Department. Generally a report is not recorded for property damage. The following link lists the following report ID’s for the period of 2015 to the present for 4300 through 4606 Voltaire. https://data.sandiego.gov/datasets/police-collisions/