Sleepover at Grampy and Maria’s House

by Ernie McCray

Two of my grandchildren,

Lyric and Marley,

Lyric almost ten,

Marley, eight,

slept over

the other night

and things went great.

I just had to concede

that I couldn’t keep

up with their speed

and just went along for the ride,

at my own pace,

and when they weren’t chasing

or dancing

or throwing or catching

or kicking a ball,

they’d come and sit with me for a bit

and Lyric

had us

answering questions out of a book

titled TOTALLY RANDOM QUESTIONS

and I learned a couple of things about noses

I didn’t know,

like a sneeze blows

out of your nose

at ten miles an hour

and a slug has four,

and Marley and I

had a kind of philosophical

back and forth

about adoptions,

what a “real parent” is,

and about death,

as Marley wanted to know if I still miss

Nancy, her grandmother,

who died

never getting to see her

or her brother,

and I replied

“I sure do.”

And she says I’m lucky

since now I’ve got Maria,

and I replied

“I sure am.”

They scored some books

for cheap

outside the University City Library,

on a walk with Maria

and our perro, Nacho.

And, of course, there had to be some

showing off

which Lyric

pulled off

with a math trick

he created

related to multiplying,

one I wish I could remember

but I don’t possess his

arithmetical mind,

and we threw in

some music appreciation when

Marley played “Flower” by

Korean sensation, Jisoo,

on YouTube,

an artist new to me,

and we rocked to mellow

Hip-Hop beats

and I played,

for her,

Jazz legend

Cannonball Adderly’s

“Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,”

pointing out, singularly,

Joe Zawinul’s

smooth funky touch

on the piano,

how he plays with deep passion

like the way Jisoo sings

and all of us sang briefly,

with me soloing

on “This Little Light of Mine,”

how I was gonna let it shine,

to which Marley said

“I don’t like old songs very much,”

to which I said,

after explaining the song’s lyrics,

“That’s not going to stop me

from letting my light shine

as a guide for you two beautiful guys

to live by.”

I had such a good time.

We all did.

And one moment

that stands out in my mind

is when Marley said to me

as we talked about aging,

a subject she finds fascinating:

“Grampy, I want to be like you

when I grow old.”

Oh, did that ever melt my soul

because I’d love for her to be like me

when she grows old

and the same goes

for that brother of hers,

and it seems to me,

as I watch them grow,

at this very early stage

of their life journeys,

that they’re bubbling

with love

and intellect

and curiosity inside

their innocent souls,

qualities

that have sustained me

as I’ve grown old.

Wonder what the next sleepover

will be like?