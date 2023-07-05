Neighbors for a Better San Diego Speaking on Senate Bill 10 in Point Loma — Wed., July 5

A leading member of the group, Neighbors for a Better San Diego, will be speaking tonight, Wed., July 5 on Senate Bill 10, at The Thursday Club at 1224 Santa Barbara Street in Point Loma.

The event is at 6 pm.

Neighbors for a Better San Diego has been leading the fight against Senate Bill 10 (SB10) and sponsored a string of neighborhood rallies in early May against the measure.

However, they have not been active in OB or Point Loma, and at the suggestion of the OB Rag that the group connect with people on the coast (and other places), this is an effort to do so.