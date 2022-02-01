City to Clean Out Homeless Camp Along Sports Arena Blvd Tues., Feb.1 – But Will It Be Another Case of ‘Whack-a-Mole’?

An encampment of nearly 100 tents and makeshift structures along a section of Sports Arena Boulevard has been the home for many houseless citizens, but has drawn the wrath and concerns of local neighbors, businesses and the local planning committee – for valid reasons.

But Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, the city will send crews to the sprawling tent city, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Monday. In a press release, Gloria stated:

“The situation on Sports Arena Boulevard in the Midway community is wholly unacceptable. The potential for an outbreak of disease and the threat to public safety compels us to act now. As we continue to provide shelter and wide array of supportive services to unsheltered people living in the neighborhood, we cannot wait for something terrible to happen before we take decisive action.”

As the San Diego Union-Tribune reported:

The homeless encampment scheduled to be cleared is on a stretch of Sports Arena Boulevard that runs east of Rosecrans Street and to Pacific Highway. The stretch is in an industrial section with far less traffic than other sections of Sports Arena Boulevard, leaving the large encampment unseen by many in the area.

The action will please many, but not all.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell said the encampment cleanup will result in people moving from one site to another, with no real long-term help. “This is nothing new,” he said. “It’s just pushing people around. It’s what they do.” The U-T reported:

McConnell said that he had heard people living in the Sports Arena Boulevard encampment previously had lived on Caltrans property or along the San Diego River in Mission Valley, but moved because of cleanup actions in those areas.

He believes Tuesday’s action will be just another case of “whack-a-mole,” with people merely moving from one location to another. McConnell questions why the city doesn’t open a secured, safe camping site for homeless people who decline shelter as a way of providing them a safer environment away from city streets.