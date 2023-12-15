Lebowski 2024 – ‘This Aggression Will Not Stand, Man’

The Dude as a cultural phenom.
Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 movie, “The Big Lebowski,” which stars Jeff Bridges as a beatific, pot-smoking, bowling-obsessed slacker known as the Dude, snuck up on the English-speaking world during the ’00s: it became, stealthily, the decade’s most venerated cult film. It’s got that elusive and addictive quality that a great midnight movie has to have: it blissfully widens and expands in your mind upon repeat viewings.
“The Big Lebowski” has spawned its own shaggy, fervid world: drinking games, Halloween costumes, bumper stickers (“This aggression will not stand, man”) and a drunken annual festival that took root in Louisville, Ky., and has spread to other cities. The movie is also the subject of an expanding shelf of books, including “The Dude Abides: The Gospel According to the Coen Brothers” and the forthcoming “The Tao of the Dude.”
Of course, it should have been the John Goodman character in the background, as we all know that ‘Donny’ had a heart attack and his ashes were ‘thrown’ off the cliff in northern San Diego county.
I know this movie by heart. Seems like every time you watch it you catch something you missed. John Goodman had two matter-of-fact lines that took me a bit to notice. The first was something like, “I dabbled in pacifism at one time, not in Nam of course.” The other was when the Dude explained nihilism to Walter and he marvels that that believe in nothing and then says ” I mean, say what you like about the tenets of National Socialism, Dude, at least it’s an ethos.”
And for those who are not familiar with the movie, the saying on the shirt that this aggression will not stand is a quote from George Bush, senior. The Dude sees Bush on TV at a supermarket checkout counter in the opening scenes while writing a $0.69 check to pay for a carton of milk.