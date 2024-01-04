Ocean Beach Peace Vigil for Palestine — Sat., January 6

On Saturday, join CODEPINK and San Diego Veterans for Peace who are staging a Peace Vigil for Palestine in Ocean Beach.

It will be held at noon on the plaza corner of Sunset Cliffs Blvd. and W. Point Loma Blvd., at the entrance to Ocean Beach,

People are asked to wear pink and bring a peace-related poster if you have one!

For more information go here.