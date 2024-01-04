Somebody Is Killing Young Torrey Pines on Saratoga Avenue in Ocean Beach

Here is some sad news in Ocean Beach.

Somebody cut down the two young Torrey Pines that were planted a couple years back close to where the 90 year old Torreys were taken down in front of 4630 Saratoga Avenue. This had to happen Wednesday afternoon, January 3, in broad daylight.

One is still standing but not for long. It will suffer a slow death since the cut nearly completely girdles the tree — cutting off its vascular system along with its transport of water and nutrients.

Others suffered deep cuts. These photos were sent to the Rag by a Saratoga resident who was very upset. He told us there’s a deranged devil cutting down OB’s few remaining native trees — some thing the community should know about. He advises OBceans to watch for any suspicious activities and to question anyone who is harming them. This is destruction of public property at the very least and should be reported.

The Torrey Pine is the rarest pine tree in North America and is actually one of the rarest pine trees on the planet. They are largely extinct today except in two isolated areas — Torrey Pines State Natural Preserve just up the coast from OB and Santa Rosa Island. They are listed as Critically Endangered.