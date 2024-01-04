Somebody Is Killing Young Torrey Pines on Saratoga Avenue in Ocean Beach

Here is some sad news in Ocean Beach.
Somebody cut down the two young Torrey Pines that were planted a couple years back close to where the 90 year old Torreys were taken down in front of 4630 Saratoga Avenue. This had to happen Wednesday afternoon, January 3, in broad daylight.
One is still standing but not for long. It will suffer a slow death since the cut nearly completely girdles the tree — cutting off its vascular system along with its transport of water and nutrients.
Others suffered deep cuts. These photos were sent to the Rag by a Saratoga resident who was very upset. He told us there’s a deranged devil cutting down OB’s few remaining native trees — some thing the community should know about. He advises OBceans to watch for any suspicious activities and to question anyone who is harming them. This is destruction of public property at the very least and should be reported.
The Torrey Pine is the rarest pine tree in North America and is actually one of the rarest pine trees on the planet. They are largely extinct today except in two isolated areas — Torrey Pines State Natural Preserve just up the coast from OB and Santa Rosa Island. They are listed as Critically Endangered.
You wrote that this is public property. I can see the trees were in the public right of way but do you know who planted them? The city would not have planted new Torreys like that, so I suspect a private citizen planted these. Really a shame to see vandalized trees.
Yeah, you’re right – they appear to be in the Public ROW but as we recall from the city taking down those Point Loma palm trees, the public doesn’t have the right to say anything about what’s in the Public ROW.
So sad. Would think residents of Saratoga who are opposed to the original Torrey’s would be the ones invested enough to do something like this? Obviously no reason to bust out pitch forks for conjecture, but sure seems like it was a neighbor who would do something like this…..
On the positive side… a lot of the Torrey’s planted at the cliffs are looking better and better….