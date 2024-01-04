Reader Rant: ‘Mayor Gloria’s Promises of Equity Ring Hollow’

By MEgain Erlise

In Mayor Todd Gloria’s recent newsletter, in the portion titled: “Advancing Social Equity as a Core Principle at the City of San Diego,” there’s a discernible tone that’s hard to miss – it feels almost dismissive, as if our long-standing efforts and struggles in this area are being relegated to a mere footnote in the city’s list of achievements.

The Mayor’s communication seems to imply that we should feel grateful for any acknowledgment, however fleeting or insubstantial. It’s perplexing, and perhaps, disrespectful.

The accomplishments the newsletter lists reads in part:

Funded the City’s first Cannabis Equity assessment, paving the way for a cannabis equity program to ensure that the City is ridding the local cannabis industry of institutional racism and systemic disparities

Helped secure a State grant for more than $880,000 to support residents seeking to enter the legal cannabis industry in San Diego through funding to cover permit and license fees and associated start-up property costs while providing access to the cannabis industry workforce

For nearly five years, we’ve been championing the cause of social equity, which now appears to be repackaged as ‘cannabis equity.’ This shift in terminology is not just a matter of semantics but reflects a broader trend of evasiveness and ambiguity that’s become all too familiar in our quest for equity.

There’s also a glaring omission in the Mayor’s message. While acknowledging the state funding, the newsletter fails to mention the additional one million dollars secured through the City Council’s efforts. This point is crucial because when the Mayor had the opportunity to supplement the state funding with city funds, he chose not to, leaving it to the City Council to fill the gap. This action, or lack thereof, speaks volumes about the commitment to this cause.

Furthermore, the Mayor’s approach of bundling everything under an ‘equity’ umbrella, alongside affordable housing and mental services, raises more questions than it answers. Are we now competing with other critical needs for attention and resources? And how does this rebranding affect the groundwork we’ve already laid?

Representing a community bewildered by these political maneuvers, I find myself seeking clarity amidst the confusion of changing terminologies and shifting deadlines. It’s not just about the fight for cannabis or social equity; it’s about addressing the cumulative impact of generational trauma, a plight that communities of color in San Diego have long endured. The failed War on Drugs has left deep scars, manifesting in various forms of societal neglect and systemic injustice. And yet, there seems to be no comprehensive plan to address this legacy of suffering.

I hesitate to sound cynical, but the repetitive narrative of ‘we got you’ and ‘keep fighting’ rings hollow when, with every step we take towards progress, the finish line seems to be pushed further back. Our community deserves more than just platitudes; we deserve concrete action and genuine commitment.

I sincerely hope that my interpretation of the Mayor’s message is mistaken, and I welcome any clarification or insight that might shed light on these concerns. But as it stands, the struggle for true equity and justice in San Diego feels far from over.