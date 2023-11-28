Lighthouse Ice Cream Forced to Close Temporarily Due to Fire

SanDiegoVille reports that Lighthouse Ice Cream on Newport in OB was forced to close following an electrical fire on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. No one was injured but the well-known parlor suffered substantial smoke and water damage and two of the parlor’s freezers melted in the blaze.

Carol Ladiges, the owner, hopes her place will re-open in early to mid-December. Known for its hot waffle ice cream sandwich, Lighthouse Ice Cream is located at 5059 Newport Avenue, Suite #102.

Here is background on the parlor:

In June 1997, husband-and-wife Dick & Carol Ladiges opened Lighthouse Ice Cream only blocks from the Pacific in Ocean Beach. The ice cream business wasn’t new to the husband-and-wife couple. Lighthouse scoop shop quickly became a dessert destination due to its more than 30 flavors of hard and soft serve ice cream, shakes, malts, sundaes, and the famous hot waffle ice cream special.

Dick was the original owner of the Ocean Beach’s Big Olaf Ice Cream, which he opened in October 1982 and was where he met his wife when she came in as a customer. Dick sold Big Olaf’s in 1984 and he and Carol moved to southern Spain and completed an 18,000-mile bike tour through eight countries. Richard “Dick” Ladiges passed away on May 2, 2011, and Lighthouse is presently owned and operated by Carol.

For more information, visit lighthouseicecreamob.com

SanDiegoVille