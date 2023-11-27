More on Loma Portal’s Vintage Street Lamps

by on November 27, 2023 · 1 comment

in Ocean Beach

Here, from the Special edition of PLA’s Peninsula News (For any links, please go to original):

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Mateo November 27, 2023 at 5:26 pm

Gloria is prioritizing his own soulless, petty, vindictive agenda and launching his direct assault on our history, our traditions, and most importantly our sense of community. At a time when our City is in absolute crisis. He has done nothing but violate his oath of office daily and shamelessly ingratiated himself, Mara Elliot, Stephen Whitburn (Real Life Smithers) and all of his corporate cronies at our expense and he is only getting worse.

Gloria’s hateful removal of iconic palm trees that graced Newport Avenue, Santa Barbara and Newport Avenue to Venice Street. Arbitrary installation of parking meters on Bayard Street in PB. Agency takeover of the Historic Resources Board. Repackaging SB10 as “HAP 2.0” prior to the forthcoming December 12th City Council, meeting despite the planning commission’s rejection of SB 10.

EVICT TODD GLORIA BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE !!! START ORGANIZING HIS RECALL!!!

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article: