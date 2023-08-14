Water Advisory Still In Effect at Dog Beach

The County is still issuing a water advisory for Dog Beach in Ocean Beach due to high levels of bacteria and are advising people and pets to avoid water contact.
The advisory for Dog Beach has been in effect since August 3.
Station: San Diego River outlet to 300′ South (FM-010)
Status Since: August 3, 2023
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area.
ADVISORY:
Advisories are issued to warn beach users as follows:
- A Bacterial Exceedance Advisory is issued when ocean or bay water sample results exceed State health standards due to high bacteria levels.
- A Precautionary Advisory is issued when DEHQ determines there is a potential for elevated bacteria due to dredging, lagoon opening or other sources in the vicinity of coastal areas.
- DEHQ directs beach users to avoid contact with ocean and bay waters in the advisory area. Beach water quality monitoring uses bacterial indicators to test for the presence of possible pathogens. The bacterial indicators are not specific to humans, and may be from other sources including wildlife, pets, soils, and rotting vegetation like kelp. Ocean or bay waters with elevated bacterial indicators may contain human pathogens that can cause illnesses.
{ 0 comments… add one now }