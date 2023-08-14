Water Advisory Still In Effect at Dog Beach

The County is still issuing a water advisory for Dog Beach in Ocean Beach due to high levels of bacteria and are advising people and pets to avoid water contact.

The advisory for Dog Beach has been in effect since August 3.

Station: San Diego River outlet to 300′ South (FM-010)

Status Since: August 3, 2023

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area.

ADVISORY:

Advisories are issued to warn beach users as follows: