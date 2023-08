‘NTC Centennial’ by OB Historical Society — Thursday, Aug.17

Join the Ocean Beach Historical Society on August 17, 2023, at 7 PM, for the NTC Centennial program.

The presenter is by Eric DuVall, OBHS prez, at Waters Edge Faith Church at 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

Learn the history and celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Naval Training Center.

OBHS programs are always Free! Come on down.