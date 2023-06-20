Fundraiser for Monica Montgomery Steppe, Who’s Running for County Supervisor — Sunday, June 25

There’s a special election coming right up for San Diego County’s Fourth Supervisorial District — it’s a special primary on August 15, 2023.

And Monica Montgomery Steppe, who’s currently on the San Diego City Council, is running.

Wouldn’t you know it, but there’s a great fundraiser for her on Sunday, June 25.

The Point Loma & OB Democratic Club just recently endorsed her and then voted for her at the Party’s Metro West Area caucus meeting on Monday June 12 where she won by an overwhelming margin – only one person spoke for her Democratic rival.

Besides her council seat, Monica currently serves as President pro Tem of the San Diego City Council.

Monica was born and raised in San Diego and spent most of her life in District Four. On the Council, she represents over 160,000 San Diegans and serves as chair of the Budget & Government Efficiency Committee– overseeing the process for the City’s $5.2 billion dollar budget. She’s also on the San Diego City-County Reinvestment Task Force, the board of MTS, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the San Diego Housing Authority.

Learn more about Monica Montgomery Steppe here.

The fundraiser is being hosted by John Loughlin and Susan Peinado together with The Honorable Leon Williams, Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber, Brian Matthews, Penny McNeil, Alyce Pipkin-Allen, Ellen Nash, Cheryl Phelps, Kelly Williams, Angela Hawkins, John Conway, and Beatrice Cubitt.

They hope you — and your check books — will join them on Sunday June 25 from 3-5PM — RSVP here — or if you can’t make it please consider an online donation to her campaign. It’s going to be a tough race, and Monica needs all the help we can give her.

We support Monica because she’s in the fight for others, not for herself.

When elected, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.