Opposition Forces Hold on City Installation of Traffic Diverters in Pacific Beach

Opposition to the city installing traffic diverters – or bollards – on Diamond Street in Pacific Beach has forced a hold on the project that was to begin on Wednesday.

Councilmember Joe LaCava met with opponents on Tuesday, and then asked city staffers to put the project on hold. LaCava’s office told KPBS some opponents threatened to lay down on the street to block the installation from happening.

The city had announced the project in a press release on June 15, saying traffic diverters would be installed on Diamond Street at the intersections with Fanuel Street and Cass Street to ease what the city calls traffic congestion.

But one long-time PB resident asked, “What congestion? Where is the traffic study that indicates that there’s a lot of traffic congestion on Diamond Street? It doesn’t make any sense.” Also, Scott Chipman said, “It’s fine exactly the way it is. What problem are we solving here?”

Others against the plan say not only is it not needed, it will cause more traffic headaches on surrounding streets. “I am strongly opposed to the bollards,” said Jessica Moore. “I live on Missouri and Fanuel. When the slow street happened, the traffic exponentially grew terrible for my street. There is no need.”

For now, the city is pausing the project to answer key questions raised by those who live on Diamond and want to keep it open. And LaCava scheduled a meeting on Friday, the 23rd, to discuss the issue with staff.

Yet, not all are on board with the hold. The vice president of the nonprofit beautifulPB, Ryan Stock, said he was disappointed in the delay.

“We’re talking about two intersections where you can no longer take a left turn in a private vehicle — that’s it. That’s like the bare minimum we can do to encourage more biking and running and other users of the street.”

Stock told Fox5 that the project was being held hostage by a minority of residents who’ve always been against traffic calming measures. Stock said opposition to the traffic calming measures was not new, and that a minority of residents was holding the project hostage.

“We’ve made so much progress, we’ve had so many discussions about this. And then right at the last minute, this very small coalition of people feels that they have the right to just dictate that no changes can be made to their city.”

Fox5 reported:

Researchers from UC San Diego evaluated an earlier version of the traffic calming measures on Diamond Street, which were installed in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage safe outdoor recreation and exercise. They measured a 56% decrease in vehicular traffic volumes on Diamond Street, but only a 36% increase in volumes on a parallel control street.

They also measured a 41% increase in pedestrian activity and a 231% increase in biking.