Opposition Forces Hold on City Installation of Traffic Diverters in Pacific Beach

Opposition to the city installing traffic diverters – or bollards – on Diamond Street in Pacific Beach has forced a hold on the project that was to begin on Wednesday.
Councilmember Joe LaCava met with opponents on Tuesday, and then asked city staffers to put the project on hold. LaCava’s office told KPBS some opponents threatened to lay down on the street to block the installation from happening.
The city had announced the project in a press release on June 15, saying traffic diverters would be installed on Diamond Street at the intersections with Fanuel Street and Cass Street to ease what the city calls traffic congestion.
But one long-time PB resident asked, “What congestion? Where is the traffic study that indicates that there’s a lot of traffic congestion on Diamond Street? It doesn’t make any sense.” Also, Scott Chipman said, “It’s fine exactly the way it is. What problem are we solving here?”
Others against the plan say not only is it not needed, it will cause more traffic headaches on surrounding streets. “I am strongly opposed to the bollards,” said Jessica Moore. “I live on Missouri and Fanuel. When the slow street happened, the traffic exponentially grew terrible for my street. There is no need.”
For now, the city is pausing the project to answer key questions raised by those who live on Diamond and want to keep it open. And LaCava scheduled a meeting on Friday, the 23rd, to discuss the issue with staff.
Yet, not all are on board with the hold. The vice president of the nonprofit beautifulPB, Ryan Stock, said he was disappointed in the delay.
“We’re talking about two intersections where you can no longer take a left turn in a private vehicle — that’s it. That’s like the bare minimum we can do to encourage more biking and running and other users of the street.”
Stock told Fox5 that the project was being held hostage by a minority of residents who’ve always been against traffic calming measures. Stock said opposition to the traffic calming measures was not new, and that a minority of residents was holding the project hostage.
“We’ve made so much progress, we’ve had so many discussions about this. And then right at the last minute, this very small coalition of people feels that they have the right to just dictate that no changes can be made to their city.”
Fox5 reported:
Researchers from UC San Diego evaluated an earlier version of the traffic calming measures on Diamond Street, which were installed in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage safe outdoor recreation and exercise. They measured a 56% decrease in vehicular traffic volumes on Diamond Street, but only a 36% increase in volumes on a parallel control street.
They also measured a 41% increase in pedestrian activity and a 231% increase in biking.
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
BeautifulPB is propped up by developers.
This is a stepping stone approach to privatizing beaches by eliminating public parking and eliminating parking for new residents as well.
Look at the private companies that benefit financially from needless wasteful projects like this to replenish the feed of the bribery loop. That very same ‘dark money” or Super PAC money is going to fund the millions of mailers and ad campaigns on local news networks in the coming months to misinform or at best confuse the electorate regarding candidates and propositions.
Remember when our anemic Coastal Commissioner Steve Padilla’s position was filled by an actual stalwart defender of the people’s rights afforded to us all by the Coastal Preservation Act of 1972? Agency capture.
Their head and at least one board member (of 6) are part of the developer class.
Then Attorney General Kamala Harris turned a blind eye to the Lt Governor Gavin Newsom overseen California Coastal Commission to fire CCC Chair Dr. Charles Lester at will, without provocation and without explanation. Newsom’s benefactors have had an axe to grind, going back to when activists stopped SR 241, the Troll Road that would have destroyed Trestles and San Onofre State Beaches.
This systematic plan has been in place since Jerry Brown’s Administration:
Coastal Commission Agency Capture
Fortify CA’s eminent domain law
Get the 30ft height restriction dropped in Sports Arena area of San Diego to create a legal precedent
Blame the Homelessness catastrophe to triple down on Build-To-Rent policies to hyper-gentrify
Enter the City into the SB10 (the Death of home ownership Bill, commonly referred to as the permanent compact with Satan that is forever legally irrevocable)
Citing a “Housing Crisis” Declare Ocean, Mission and Pacific Beaches metropolitan areas of San Diego to waive the 30 ft Coastal height limit. Following decades of eliminating parking in coastal neighborhoods in order to create wholly corporate owned privatized beach resort towns, please refer to Mission Blvd in Pacific Beach for an example)
They’ll follow this same strategy in every coastal city and town in California.
All this implemented by a single Strong Mayor an Authoritarian Wanna-Be, and a City Council paying fealty to corporate real estate greed.
Such a decision, affecting 38 million Californians, should not arrogantly decided by 10 elected officials that received merely thousands of votes from 1 city.
Email the planning Department and tell them HELL NO ON SB10 ! ! !