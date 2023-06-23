San Diego’s Privacy Board Recommends City Reject SDPD Purchase of Smart Streetlights with Automatic License Plate Readers

On Thursday, June 22, San Diego’s Privacy Advisory Board recommended that the City Council reject a police proposal to buy a new streetlight camera system and pair the technology with automatic license plate readers.

As Voice of San Diego reported:

The board members who were present at the meeting voted unanimously to pass along a 15-page analysis of SDPD’s proposal that challenges the department, among other things, on its claim that the cameras don’t constitute an invasion of Fourth Amendment rights.

Two board members who drafted a contrary opinion — in favor of SDPD’s proposal — did not show up.

Here is a slightly edited version of the summary of that analysis from the Board:

The Privacy Advisory Board recommends that the City Council reject the two proposals related to Smart Streetlights and Automated License Plate Readers as written because the San Diego Police Department has not provided critical information required by the TRUST Ordinance.

Although the Board understands the need to prevent and investigate crimes, and that SDPD is short-staffed and in need of additional resources, the Board has significant substantive concerns with the proposed Smart Streetlights and ALPR Surveillance Impact Reports and Use Policies.

The Board must be able to assess the specific vendor’s privacy and security practices, in particular when an AI-enabled technology is new, controversial, and collecting information about the movement and location of the population.

The City and public cannot assess the SDPD proposals without the required information. There are also concerns regarding the processes for engaging with the City and the public and with SDPD’s mischaracterization of privacy interests.

Smart Streetlights Proposal: Significant deficiencies exist in the SDPD Smart Streetlights proposal, which does not comply with the requirements of the Ordinance.

The Surveillance Impact Report and Use Policy do not identify the vendor; Ubicquia was only identified late in the process in response to Board questions.

The proposal does not provide manufacturer specifications, and AI capabilities of the vendor(s) and risks are not addressed.

There is no meaningful information about program design, such as mitigations and security safeguards, as required by the Ordinance.

The proposal does not address third party dependencies, alternatives, or the track record for the proposed technology.

Automated License Plate Readers Proposal: SDPD has not identified the vendor or technology contemplated for use.

The City and public are unable to review the technology or program design without this 1 SDMC §210.0101 et seq. information. The Surveillance Impact Report and Use Policy also suffer from the same concerns as the Smart Streetlights above.

Other substantive concerns exist regarding the vendor contract, location of cameras, lack of clarity around AI capabilities and use, and unclear goals and effectiveness metrics.

The substantive concerns address the requirements of the Ordinance, but they are also critical in increasing trust and improving SDPD’s relationship with San Diegans.

The “contrary opinion” by the missing two Board members is not really an “opinion” as such but more of a mantra chant with a finger wag . Here is most of it:

All of our questions have been answered as requested. We are satisfied that the SDPD Team has done their due diligence with the vendor and the City of San Diego has done their due diligence in maintaining that the Surveillance Ordinance is being followed and adhered to.

The more we research regional crime statistics, the more we are shocked that more citizens are not involved in coming forward in support of this technology for Smart Streetlights and ALPR. We have heard from about 200 citizens in a city of 1.4 million and are convinced that this technology will be in the best interests of the community of San Diego when it is implemented.

The Police Department claims, in response, “that the city’s surveillance ordinance prevents officials from disclosing such documents before the use policies and impact reports for new technology go through the review process,” as VOSD said.

The next step for the police proposal and the Board’s recommendation for rejection is at the City Council.

