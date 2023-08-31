‘Parking for me, but not for thee’

From Neighbors for a Better San Diego

Mayor Gloria and our City Council members clearly agree that parking in San Diego is scarce and expensive. Why else would they expect reserved and greatly discounted parking in the city-owned structure right next to City Hall?

Our research confirms that Mayoral staffers, Council members, and approximately 60 high-ranking city staffers and managers pay less than $10 per week for premium parking spaces that cost the rest of us $18 per day.

Meanwhile, as residents throughout the city jockey to find parking that is reasonably close to their homes, work, and other destinations, the city continues to push for more density with its cavalier “let them ride scooters” attitude.

While higher-income residents can afford parking garages or absorb the impact of fines and parking charges, lower-income tenants are left to fend for themselves to find safe and convenient parking.

If tenants who depend on personal vehicles can’t find parking, they risk expensive citations for having to park illegally. In this case, affordable housing becomes a zero-sum game.

Development with little to no parking only benefits investors and the politicians whose campaigns they fund, but ultimately, tenants and neighborhoods pay the price.

This is not planning for reality.