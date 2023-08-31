Urban Art Takeover Coming to San Diego – Saturday Night, Sept.2

A fantastic large-scale San Diego arts and culture event is coming up on Saturday night, September 2nd.

The event is ENVZN Urban Art Takeover and features more than 50 artists and a dozen performing groups from San Diego and Tijuana.

It will transform two city blocks of warehouses and urban spaces in Logan Heights with film, theatre, dance, visual arts, music, fashion and more. It is being put on by Vanguard Culture, a San Diego 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

ENVZN 23 is a prototype for a larger festival that will be featured as part of the festivities celebrating San Diego-Tijuana’s 2024 World Design Capital selection. San Diego is the first U.S. city to be so honored, and it is the first bi-national award in WDC history.

Even organizers think this event is right up OBcean’s alley and can share a special 20% off discount code for Rag readers. VIP tickets are also available.

Festival schedule: Go here for schedule of events. For more info Go here https://vanguardculture.com/category/envzn-schedule-of-events/

Festival tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/envzn-urban-art-takeover-tickets-590733930087

From the Event Webpage:

“A short film fest in a cross-fit gym, live theatre in a shoe factory, contemporary dance on loading docks, immersive art in a screen printing shop, live music set to silent film, a virtual reality trip around the world, steamroller print making, an avant-garde fashion show along the urban streetscape & much more!

“ENVZN23 Urban Art Takeover is a one-of-a-kind visual & performing arts festival that will transform numerous warehouses, industrial spaces, and other urban areas of the Commercial Street corridor in Logan Heights with multi-sensory art interventions by creatives from both sides of the U.S./Mexico border.

“Programming will change every 30 minutes so that visitors can design their own, unique visual & performing arts lineup. Enjoy live dance, puppetry, theatre and musical performances on warehouse loading docks, a fashion show by Fashion Week San Diego in an industrial storage lot, art installations with curated soundscapes by Tijuana-based multimedia artist MALU, a mini film festival inside a cross-fit gym, delicious food and drink by local vendors, and much more. ENVZN23 will respond to the urban landscape by integrating curated sound and theatrical lighting design throughout.

“ENVZN23 is designed as a recurring event and will return during the year-long celebrations of World Design Capital San Diego – Tijuana 2024 for an audience of thousands of design professionals, art patrons, and other culture-seekers from the San Diego/Tijuana region and around the world. Produced in partnership with CoPlace.”