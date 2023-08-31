Developers Building ADUs Could Be Responsible for Huge Slowdown in San Diego Apartment Construction

San Diego Axios , a brand new online daily platform for the metro region, is reporting that ” developers taking advantage of recent city policy changes meant to spur accessory dwelling unit production could be part of the decline” in San Diego’s apartment construction this year.

Let’s grab a hold of this statement from Elyse Lowe, director of San Diego’s development services department, reported by Andrew Keatts — but this seems significant.

The whole point of the city’s push for ADUs was to increase development of in-fill small houses to alleviate San Diego’s crisis in housing. For the last several years, ADU construction has been given the green light by the development services department – and local community planning groups no longer have much discretion in reviewing them. Parking requirements were eliminated, sideyards decimated – all to allow more ADUs.

Now, the city is conceding that the rush by developers to build ADUs has probably resulted in a glut of new permits, and in the process has drastically slowed down the building of multi-unit apartments.

First, did you know that developers have built less than half of the apartments the first half of 2023 than they did last year during the same period?

Keatts reports:

“Developers broke ground on buildings with 1,150 apartments in the first half of 2023, according to new data from CoStar, a real estate information company. That’s down from 3,031 during the same period last year….

The crash in homebuilding will only exacerbate a long-running regional housing shortage.”

According to Joshua Ohl, a San Diego analyst for CoStara, real estate information company, projects within the permitting phase run into substantial problems prior to the start of construction because of how long permits take to get final approval. Keatts quotes Ohl:

“With the rapid rise in costs for labor and materials, projects that are penciling at the beginning of the permitting phase, by the time they get permits approved, they no longer pencil out.”

Keatts:

Lowe said developers taking advantage of recent city policy changes meant to spur accessory dwelling unit production could be part of the decline.

“The infill development community is small and there are only so many projects they can do at once,” she said. “We’re going to review as many projects as we did last year, but we’re going to get fewer units.” …

“It does stand to reason that as the city converts to more infill, and smaller projects, that there would be a slowdown,” said Keely Halsey, assistant DSD director. “It’s just a different layer of complexity for those projects, and then you get fewer units out of them.”

In January, the city brought in private contractors to help clear a lengthy permit backlog. [Lowe] told Axios the city will clear that backlog in two months.

Oh, the city, the city, the city.