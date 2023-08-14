OB Rag Fundraising: We’re Over 3/4ths to Our Goal – Help Us Hold San Diego Politicians Accountable

The OB Rag fundraising campaign which we began on Friday is over three-quarters to our goal of $1500!

Help us make the rest today.

And help us hold San Diego politicians accountable. Somebody has to keep pushing for transparency in our city government. And county.

With Democrats acting like Republicans under the “strong-mayor” system, who needs the Right on the city council?

Whether appointing the mayor’s chief campaign fundraiser as the Midway redeveloper, or helping to destroy community planning groups by gutting their entire purpose, or aiding developers in slashing rules for parking, or okaying a new surveillance system for the city, the city government has proven it needs careful monitoring.

Obviously, the Rag can’t do all of that with our meager resources — but we can certainly help.

Plus, we can continue to provide a platform on issues important to our readers and the neighborhoods we serve. The Rag has the best “comment forum” in the County.

Yet, we still have bills and pay some of our writers a miserable stipend. Notice please we don’t have to survive on ads. We don’t have to be careful of what we say or report in fear of offending advertisers or wealthy sponsors.

Nobody is making money here, you can rest assured of that. So, we rely on our readers and grassroots supporters to keep the lights on. And keep the light on the electeds.

We say it like it is — we’re not beholden to anybody – except the truth, ourselves and our readers.

How to Support Us

Send us a one-time donation via our PayPal button on the homepage; or

Become a regular monthly contributor; via PayPal on the homepage; or

Send us a check made out to “OB Rag” to:

OB Rag

PO Box 7012

Ocean Beach, CA 92167