Point Loma Bakery Locks Door During Business Hours Due to Disruptions by Unhoused People – Customers Need to Ring Bell

A Point Loma bakery has announced that they are in “lock down until further notice” due to disruptions by unhoused people at their business.

Phatties Bake Shop in the 4100 block of Voltaire Street will still be open during business hours, but customers need to ring a bell for admittance. The bake shop continues to be open to the public daily from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The owners say that they’ve been dealing with unhoused people stealing products, destroying property, coming in and screaming, and even one entering the bakery armed with a crowbar.

“Over the past few weeks, we have dealt with people who are unhoused coming in and grabbing product and leaving,” the bakery said in an Instagram post. The bakery’s Instagram post was a photo of a reportedly unhoused individual armed with a crowbar.

“Due to the recent events, we are locking our doors and welcoming all guests. Just push the button on the left side,” a sign detailed as the bakery entered lock down mode.

The bakery was acknowledged as having the best doughnut in San Diego by San Diego Reader’s Choice Awards in 2022. Phatties Bakery opened in 2020, touting their “world-famous” scratch, vegan, and gluten-free bakery treats and espresso drinks.

News source: CBS8 (their initial report said the bakery was in Ocean Beach, but later changed their report to Point Loma.)