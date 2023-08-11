It’s the Annual OB Rag August Fundraising Campaign — Help Us Reach $1500

It’s August which means it’s the OB Rag’s annual summer fundraising campaign!

Help us reach this summer’s goal of $1,500. We do have bills — we have a yearly $600 server payment and we pay many of our reporters and writers a small stipend.

And, of course, with the recent sale of the San Diego U-T to a hedge fund, local journalism is all the more important.

How to Support Us

Send us a one-time donation via our PayPal button on the homepage; or

Become a regular monthly contributor; via PayPal on the homepage; or

Send us a check made out to “OB Rag” to:

OB Rag

PO Box 7012

Ocean Beach, CA 92167

So, help us keep the OB Rag alive and well – send us a donation