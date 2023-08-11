Monica Montgomery Steppe for County Supervisor

By Mat Wahlstrom

As a rule, I rarely endorse anyone for public office — as when they invariably disappoint, as holding office tends to do, the mud may splatter back on one’s petticoat. And while I always assess a field of candidates and express my thoughts if asked, I tend to keep my own counsel.

I have not met any candidate or been contacted by any campaign. But after the barrage of disinformation and dirty tricks I’ve seen being used to rig the outcome of the special election this Tuesday for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, I must speak out.

If you choose to vote, the only person running who deserves it is Monica Montgomery Steppe.

Yes, I know, Gentle Reader. I have decried many of her votes while on the San Diego City Council — most notably the needlessly punishing adoption of one-mile (un)Sustainable Development Areas in lieu of half-mile Transit Priority Areas for distance to transit and the illegal Tailgate Park deal.

But then, that is my point. Montgomery Steppe is a known quantity with an actual public record, with which one can agree or disagree. And that record speaks to her being more independent and more aware than most of her peers serving under our disastrous ‘strong mayor’ system.

She was one of only three of nine councilmembers to vote against the current SDG&E ‘franchise agreement’ picking your pockets as you read this. One of the three to oppose overturning the popular vote to reject the Convention Center expansion. And most recently, one of the four to oppose the “homeless camping ban” and of just two to oppose spy streetlights and license plate readers.

She was active during the height of the COVID pandemic to get food and services to constituents, and delivered bottled water when a main break and subsequent boil water notice affected hundreds of our poorest residents.

Montgomery Steppe was a protégé of Councilmember Myrtle Cole, until she very publicly broke with her in 2016 over Cole’s support of law enforcement’s openly racial profiling. She then followed up in 2018 (after working as a criminal justice attorney with the ACLU) to run against and defeat Cole for her present office.

Her peers elected her Council President Pro Tem and chair of the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee.

Contrary to the propaganda against Montgomery Steppe, she has approved every regular budget increase for police — to the dismay of members of the actual Defund the Police movement.

Read between the fine print of all the mailers you’ve been sent, and the calumny being heaped upon her by the Police Officers Association and Deputy District Attorney PACs is based solely on her refusal to rubber stamp the endless stop-gaps of millions to fund extra-budget overtime and her temerity to oppose police state surveillance.

And who is her main opponent, judging by the polls and the sheer volume of money spent and mailers sent to support her, overwhelmingly by these same POA and Deputy DA PACs? Janessa Goldbeck.

It’s understandable if you never heard of her until a few weeks ago, as Goldbeck has never run for election to any public office — not even the proverbial dogcatcher.

Her highest credential in city government is as a Todd Gloria-appointee to the mayor’s LGBT Task Force. Hardly the hallmark of a maverick. But definitely a tell as to why she’s the Establishment’s favorite.

Yet voters in multiple municipalities are being asked to hand Goldbeck the District 4 Supervisorial seat, to be one of only five persons controlling a budget of $7.36 billion who render decisions that affect 3.3 million people over a county nine-tenths the size of Connecticut. And not just one of those five: the representative for the district with the most densely populated and racially diverse population in San Diego.

She is a bright, shiny object being waved to distract you.

Goldbeck has passed on numerous opportunities to straightforwardly disavow the “unaffiliated” PAC money shamelessly resorting to racist dog whistles against Montgomery Steppe on her behalf. She had the chance to make up for a deficiency in experience with a demonstration of character. Yet while tirelessly reminding voters of her status as a military veteran, women’s rights advocate and LGBTQ+ minority member, she still refuses to reject this support as irredeemably tainted.

A look at the endorsements for Montgomery Steppe versus Goldbeck is a tableau of how Establishment players versus more numerous and broadbased community advocates have lined up.

Your choice of course is yours. But in conclusion, consider this: the one person who stands most to benefit from having Goldbeck on the Board of Supervisors isn’t you — it’s Todd Gloria.