July 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings July 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

July 4th Tuesday 11 am – 12:24 pm – Holiday Protest Sea World San Diego Event by Ellen Ericksen — We will continue to protest at Sea World and be the voices for all the animals that are LOCKED up as prisoners. Please join us in exposing the truth about all the animals at Sea World. Please feel free to bring homemade signs. More info: (20+) Protest Sea World San Diego – Holiday Protest | Facebook

July 4th Tuesday 1 pm – 5 pm Kind Heart Coalition’s 6th Annual July 4th Vegan Potluck Event by Kind Heart Coalition, Rach EL and Margarita Bellah; Bird Park. North corner of Bird Park off of 28th St. North Park. A Coalition of Kind Hearted people gather and share food, laughs and fun! What to bring! A dish to share (we usually have about 50 people), Your own flatware and drinks, Your own shade (get there early if u have a pop up, I will be there at 9am) Your own blankets or chairs to sit on. Please feel free to bring lawn games, if you choose. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/605855551343253/?ref=newsfeed

July 6th Thursday 5 pm – 6:30 pm SD Fixit Clinic: Volunteer Recruitment Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic and Zero Waste San Diego; Alpine Library 1752 Alpine Blvd. Alpine Are you handy around appliances, electronics, bicycles, and textiles? Do you like repairing things? Do you like helping friends, family, and the community? Consider volunteering with the SD Fixit Clinic. We aren’t just looking for tinkerers. We are also looking for program supporters. Interested in sharing your talents like virtual and front desk support, photography, data entry, website and graphic design, grant writing, or “I have an idea” person…we are looking for it all.

Volunteering with SD Fixit Clinic is a great way to help the environment and your community. As a volunteer, you will assist people in fixing their broken household items, such as small appliances, electronics, and clothing. This helps reduce the amount of waste in landfills and gives people the knowledge and skills to repair their belongings instead of throwing them away. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1294932981096691

July 6th Thursday 5:30 pm Book Discussion: No Miracles Needed: How Today’s Technology Can Save Our Climate and Clean Our Air by Dr. Mark Z. Jacobson Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Written for everyone, “No Miracles Needed” advises individuals, communities, and nations on what they can do to solve the problems and discusses the economic, health, climate, and land benefits of the solutions.” Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZEkdO… More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/794965512030879

July 7th Friday 5 pm – 9 pm First Friday Night Market 90’s Night Event by Vegan in San Diego 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa 91942 Now located next to Claim Jumper! We’ll be celebrating the vegan lifestyle with all-vegan eats, sweets, drinks, goods, and music! Free! Open to all ages. No pets allowed. More info: https://veganinsandiego.com/ffnm/

July 8th Saturday Day Laborer Outreach! Event by Border Angels We’re looking for volunteers to join our upcoming day Laborer outreach. We will be distributing meals, clothes, resources, “Know Your Rights” cards and a whole lot of love! More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=644888171007272&set=a.335010928661666

July 8th Saturday 9 am – 11 am Wander the Wetlands + Fish Seining at the Marsh Edge Event by San Diego Audubon Society Crown Point Park North, Mission Bay; Nature lovers, bird enthusiasts and anyone interested in learning more about the habitat existing in the heart of our city are welcome! You’ll learn about the birds at Kendall-Frost Marsh and discover the natural history and restoration progress in Mission Bay. Bring the whole family and take in the extraordinary sights found only in protected habitats like this one. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/622490116680276/?ref=newsfeed

July 8th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting.

July 10th Monday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm The Ask Sean Show: Electrify Your Home! Recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition We have teamed up with Sean Armstrong of Redwood Energy, so we can all learn more about how affordable and doable it is to electrify your home. We will share “how to” case studies, electrification tips including solar, rebate info, eco-friendly ideas for a healthier home, and answer questions on how to get started! Register at: bit.ly/TheAskSeanShow More info: https://sdbec.org/event/the-ask-sean-show-electrify-your-home/2023-07-10/

July 13th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Exploring the Promise of Hydrogen in California Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us for a presentation by Keith Malone, Hydrogen Program Director at RE+ Events. He will speak about recent renewable hydrogen activities here and around the globe. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZwtduqqqj8pHdwCe1uPhuLRUJnm3… More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/651820149726552?ref=newsfeed

July 14th Friday 5 pm – 8:30 pm District 4 Candidate Forum on Climate Change & Environmental Justice Event by San Diego 350 Bard Hall, First Unitarian Universalist Church 298 W Arbor Dr San Diego; More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1511/?instance_id=567

July 15th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Raising Backyard Chickens Workshop Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation – Ramona Ranch Winery 23578 Highway 78, Ramona 92065 — Join Solana Center’s experienced educators for this free workshop where you will learn the basics and many benefits of raising chickens at home. From producing beautiful, high-quality eggs and assisting in keeping waste out of the landfill to protecting your garden from pests, chickens have a lot to offer! Plus, they are fun pets that are guaranteed to make you smile. Now that’s something to cluck about! You must pre-register to attend at bit.ly/426uT9C. Thanks to our host, Ramona Ranch Winery. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/197751779384221

July 15th Saturday July Water Drop! With Border Angels. Join us as we drop off water and other life-saving items in the desert. More details about the event will be provided once you are selected to join. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=649453227217433&set=a.335010928661666

July 16th Sunday 2 pm Pride Ride Event by San Diego County Bicycle Coalition HAPPY PRIDE Y’ALL! we’ll see you at Bird Park to celebrate with a chill party paced group ride! Everyone is welcome, all skill levels and abilities. Bring your own BIKE, HELMET, LIGHTS, and DRESS UP! The 10 mile route rolls thru North Park, University Heights, Hillcrest, and ends at Marston Point at the entrance to the @sandiegopride festival. We’ll have a ride back to the starting point at Bird Park too! See you there! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/590365926572343/?ref=newsfeed

July 20th Thursday 7 pm – 10 pm Farm Film & Music Series Coastal Roots Farm 441 Saxony Road Encinitas 92024 Join us this summer for a 5-part series featuring inspiring documentary films, local musicians, and meaningful conversations around equitable food systems, environmental justice, and caring for the planet. Attendees will learn from inspiring activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians about how regenerative land and sea practices have the potential to save our planet, rebuild our communities, combat climate change, and feed the world. Tonight’s film “Rooted” follows the story of Germaine Jenkins, a rising star activist and urban farmer in Charleston, South Carolina. Rooted’s deeper revelation is that when we talk about who controls the food chain and access to fresh produce in America, what we’re really talking about is whose health is prioritized, which bodies and revered, and which bodies are devalued. More info: https://coastalrootsfarm.org/farm-film-music-series/

July 22nd. Saturday 10 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic in Scripps Ranch Event by Sustainability is Sexy, San Diego FixIt Clinic and Green STEAM Alliance Scripps Miramar Ranch Library 10301 Scripps Lake Dr. San Diego 92131 We have been all too accustomed to the throw away lifestyle. If something doesn’t work, throw it out and buy a new one. Because of this behavior our landfills are filling at a rapid rate and electronic waste has become the one of the largest pollution generators. So why not learn how to fix it?! Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. This is a family-friendly event: children are heartily invited! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/818942273129790

July 23rd. Sunday 5 pm – 9 pm Tide Together: Auction & Gala Celebration Event by Surfrider Foundation San Diego Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station 2816 Historic Decatur Rd #116 Join us at Stone Brewing Liberty Station for an evening of tasty bites, crisp brews, live local music, and an action-packed silent auction. Have fun and feel good doing it. Proceeds raised support the protection of our ocean, waves, and beaches. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/223728583787270

July 23rd. Sunday 11 am – 12:45 pm Boycott Sea World Day Event by Ellen Ericksen We will meet at the corner of Sea World Drive and Sea World Way Yearly event to protest and boycott Sea World. Please join in to protest all the animal cruelty at Sea World. Corky has been locked up at Sea World as a prisoner for no crimes committed for 53 years. More info:

July 24th Monday 10 am – 12 pm President Biden: Stop Sempra from Cooking our Planet with Gas! Event by San Diego 350 488 8th Ave. San Diego 92101 — Rally with us at the downtown San Diego Sempra HQ to demand that President Biden declare a national emergency for the climate and STOP Sempra and SDG&E from cooking our planet with their fracked gas and gouging us with their unjust rates! San Diegans are done paying for their own destruction! Sempra, the parent company of SDG&E, is charging us the highest rates in the country, and using their revenue to expand their fracked gas empire, quash renewable energy development, and export more and more liquid natural gas (LNG). We need President Biden to be a true climate leader by better regulating Sempra and the entire fossil fuel industry, and ending new fossil fuel extraction and LNG exports to other countries. We are going to rally, do some chalk art, and make our voices heard!! More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1516/?instance_id=582

July 25th Tuesday 6 pm Alliance San Diego Skate Night You’re invited to our first open skate at San Diego Derby United. 6060 Federal Blvd, San Diego 92114 This beautiful outdoor skate space is the perfect spot to dance to music, grab snacks from concessions, and have some summer fun. Admission is $15 and will be collected at the venue. If you are moved to make a donation, we will be grateful as we continue to build collective power to create an inclusive democracy. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2305537549654887

July 26th Wednesday 6 pm Pride in Partnership Event by Voices of Our City Choir The Guild Room St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral 2728 Sixth Ave, San Diego 92103 You are invited to join Voices of Our City Choir for a happy hour like no other. Join us for a joy-filled evening of gratitude for the St. Paul’s Cathedral community. Mix and mingle with the Voices’ team and Choir over delicious hors d’oeuvres from Bekkers Catering. Voices of Our City offers a safe, creative community for our unsheltered neighbors on St. Paul’s special campus — together we are changing lives. This unique, inspiring experience is FREE, but space is limited. Please RSVP by July 24th More info: https://www.voicesofourcity.org/event-details/pride-in-partnership

July 29th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm Day of Play 2023 Event by Olivewood Gardens 2525 N Avenue National City 91950 Join us for Day of Play 2023, a FREE community outdoor event for the whole family to learn, grow, and make nourishing decisions together. This year our theme is “Full STEAM ahead” with the goal of showcasing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning and opportunities. During Day of Play, families will participate in nutrition, gardening, and STEAM activities, take-home crafts, physical activities & games, cooking demonstrations from the “Kitchenistas”, raffle prizes from our sponsors & more! More info: https://www.olivewoodgardens.org/day-of-play-2023/

July 31st to August 2nd. California Adaptation Forum Event recommended by Climate Science Alliance California’s largest climate adaptation conference aims to gather California’s adaptation community to foster knowledge exchange, innovation, and mutual support to accelerate adaptation efforts and create equitable and resilient communities throughout the state. It provides an inclusive space for community leaders, decision-makers, technical experts, and on-the-ground practitioners working across California to connect, discuss, and learn about new policies and tools, project successes and lessons learned, and emerging opportunities to build climate resilience in the near-term and over the coming decades. $350 and up More info: https://www.californiaadaptationforum.org/

To keep up to date on Women’s rights go to: Women’s March San Diego https://womensmarchsd.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchsandiego/?ref=page_internal

They also recommend the following groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, UltraViolet, ACLU, the Liberate Abortion Coalition, SEIU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United State of Women, and MomsRising

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.