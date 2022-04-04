Russian Attacks and Ukraine’s Nuclear Plants

By Michael Steinberg / Black Rain Press

Nuclear Shutdown News chronicles the decline and fall of the nuclear power industry in the US and beyond, and highlights the efforts of those who are working for a nuclear free world.

Russian Attacks on Ukraine Nuclear Plants Continue

As Russia’s war against Ukraine enters a second month, so too has its game of chicken against Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

One of the first actions of the February action was the Russian Army’s takeover of the devastated Chernobyl nuclear power station, as detailed in last month’s edition.

But then, on March 13, The Daily Beast reported, “Chernobyl high power line damaged by Russia, Ukraine’s nuclear agency says.”

Though Chernobyl has been shut down since 1986, when its #4 reactor exploded while being operated by the Soviet Union, and its other reactors were subsequently shut down by Ukraine, it still requires an external electrical source to provide “cooling for 20,000 spent fuel rods that remain on site” The Daily Beast reported. Without this constant cooling another catastrophe could occur. The Beast further reported that the essential power line once again “required Ukrainian workers to return to the site to continue restoration.”

But that’s not all. On March 22, The Guardian reported “Forest fires around Chernobyl nuclear plant. Ukrainian authorities say Russian control of the plant is hampering efforts to control the blazes.”

It continued, “At least seven fires were spotted within Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone.” The Exclusion Zone is the area around the Chernobyl plant that is still too radioactive for human habitation 35 years after the ’86 disaster. This according to the European Space Agency, the Ukrainian parliament said. It also alleged “it’s firefighters are unable to tackle the blazes due to Russia’s presence.”

Now, it’s reported by the BBC that Russian troops occupying Chernobyl have left, the plant’s staff say.

Completely Insane

On March 11 National Public Radio reported “Attack on Zaporizhya was far closer to disaster”

This nuke plant in eastern Ukraine consists of six reactors and is the largest electrical plant in Europe.

The NPR report stated: “A video analysis of unfolding events” at the Z nuke plant reactors “shows disaster was much closer than originally reported.”

NPR looked at video footage and photos that revcealed:

Russian troops fired heavy weapons in the direction of the reactor buildings “shredding the administrative building. A shell landed 250 feet from the Unit 2 reactor building.

Russian troops also held back Ukrainian firefighters as they haphazardly fired rocket propelled brigades at the administration building.

Security footage supports the Ukrainian nuclear regulatory agency’s claims of damage at three other locations: the Unit 1 reactor building, the transformer at the Unit 6 building and the spent fuel pad, which stores high level nuclear waste.

Ed Lyman of the US Union of Concerned Scientists, had this to say about the situation to NPR: “It’s completely insane to subject a nuclear power plant to this kind of assault.”

Sources:The Daily beast, daily beast.com ;.The Guardian, guardian.com; National Public Radio, npr.org