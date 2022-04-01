April 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. April 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

April’s San Diego County Workshops on Decarbonizing Energy, Land Use and Agriculture, Transportation, Buildings, Jobs The integrated Regional Decarbonization Framework (RDF) is a partnership to move the region toward zero-carbon emissions. It is the County’s science-based, holistic approach to guide the region’s decarbonization efforts in partnership with the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy, and the University of San Diego (USD) Energy Policy Initiatives Center and the San Diego Policy & Innovation Center. For lists of dates and more info: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sustainability/regional-decarbonization.html

April 1st. Friday 4 pm – 7 pm Teach-in Webinar – War in Ukraine: How the Lies of Empire Stand in the Way of a Diplomatic Resolution presented by Covert Action Magazine recommended by Peace San Diego The world has been horrified by recent events in Ukraine. The mainstream media has not been reporting the facts including a hidden history of nefarious covert activities that fit with the past pattern of U.S. foreign policy. This Teach-in Webinar will illuminate the backstory the media has not reported, and challenge the dominant narrative about the war. We will further raise concerns about the growing threat of nuclear conflagration while provoking discussion about what the peace movement should now be doing. More info: https://covertactionmagazine.com/teach-in-webinar-war-in-ukraine-how-the-lies-of-empire-stand-in-the-way-of-a-diplomatic-resolution/

April 2nd, 16th and 30th Volunteer to build a solution Event by Amikas: Housing for Homeless Women & Children You are invited to help Amikas build Emergency Sleeping Cabins to help get women and children off the street. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the first cabin community in San Diego! We are building cabins now and you can help. https://www.facebook.com/AmikasBridgeHousing/ and https://www.amikas.org/become-a-volunteer/

Media coverage of this important contribution to the homeless crisis: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/this-cabin-village-will-be-a-safer-refuge-for-homeless-moms-than-shelters/ar-AAVcr6l?fbclid=IwAR3-gBMFDMfxtl4yViCAAXVJIibo1xpeArp_FMkGsCNrFq4AZRx1MO-OH8Y and https://www.nbcsandiego.com/videos/local-non-profit-building-mini-cabins-for-homeless-mothers/2899702/?fbclid=IwAR10I2T54rZNUvlyHPL-6mgzS_wQjLimURE291-kvJN764xD2CB2aGomYdQ

April 2nd Saturday 9 am – 1:30 pm Edible & Medicinal Plants of San Diego County: Herb Walk Event by Blue Wind School of Botanical Studies Location near Lakeside Class fee $50. Detailed information on the info link More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1627956733891459

April 2nd Saturday 9 am – 11am Ocean Beach- April Cleanup Event by Surfrider Foundation San Diego Ocean Beach Municipal Pier Meet at Ocean Beach Veterans’ Plaza, just south of the lifeguard station where Abbot St. meets Newport Ave. If there is another event on the grass, we’ll be on the beach nearby. Just look for the blue Surfrider tent! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/727719324908955/?ref=newsfeed

April 3rd Sunday 2 pm – 3:30 pm Defend Abortion Rights and Stop attacks on Trans Youth Event by San Diego Socialist Alternative Bird Park 28th St. at Thorn. We must get organized for the things that can fundamentally change the lives of ordinary women and LGBTQ+ people – for free gender-inclusive healthcare and universal childcare, union rights and wages, rent control and affordable housing. And to truly dismantle gender oppression, we need to fight for a socialist society, reorganized on the basis of human need, not profit. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDSocialistAlternative

April 4th San Diego Fixit Clinics Events by San Diego FixIt Clinic, Zero Waste San Diego Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide work-space, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item and it’s all free, though we welcome donations to keep the movement growing! Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked while trusting it won’t end up in a landfill. More info and for dates and locations: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/san-diego-fixit-clinic-10841798031

April 4th Monday 12 pm – 12:45 pm The Urban Forest: Trends, Plans, Equity and how to help meet the goals in the Climate Action Plans Event by Tree Watch and San Diego Green Building Council This presentation will acquaint you with the status of the City of San Diego’s “Urban Forest” – What and where: what we know and don’t know- Applicable plans, programs, status- Equity- it’s many natural solutions in urban areas, – Current citizen-science / crowd sourcing efforts mapping trees and studying the satellite data with respect to urban tree canopy and urban heat islands – both in the City and bioregionally. – How to help: TreeWatchSD.org More info: treemail@treewatchsd.org and https://www.sd-gbc.org/sbw_04_04_22_twsd

April 4th Monday 4:15 pm Virtual Gathering: King and Breaking Silence 2022 Event by King and Breaking Silence and Fellowship of Reconciliation Recommended by Peace Resource Center April 4, 2022 is the 54th anniversary of Rev. Dr. King’s assassination, and the 55th anniversary of his historic “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech delivered at The Riverside Church in New York City. This speech went beyond civil rights to condemn militarism, racism, and extreme materialism, enforced by a culture of violence, as the source of the ills that plague U.S. society. Join thousands of people nationwide for a very special virtual event that will evoke Rev. Dr. King’s prophetic lessons, ground ourselves in these timeless truths, and keep his words alive by using them to guide our thoughts and actions. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2513291908808024/?ref=newsfeed

Local reading: April 4th Monday 4 pm – 7 pm Event by Activist San Diego Bea Evenson Fountain, Balboa Park, 1875 El Prado

More info: https://www.facebook.com/ActivistSD/photos/a.10153441920607126/10158020138767126/

April 5th Tuesday 10 am – 11 am The Water Conservation Garden presents Sustainable Landscapes Tour Event by San Diego Green Building Council 12122 Cuyamaca College Dr West, El Cajon, CA 92019 On this tour, you will see Sustainable Landscape principles and best practices for water efficiency, and watershed stewardship. Named one of the “Eight Top Gardens” in the US for community education programs by the American Public Gardens Association, The Water Conservation Garden is a recipient of the Governor Environmental Leadership Award (GEELA) for its Ms. Smarty-Plants™ youth education programs. Educational exhibits include Veggieland, Backyard Compost, Tropical-look-alikes, Formal Gazebo, Bio-swale and Rain Tanks, Native Habitat Garden, Children’s Trail, Dorcas Utter Butterfly Pavilion, and more. The tour is free for Sustainable Building Week however they do accept donations. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/sbw_04_05_22_wcg

April 5th Tuesday 9:30 pm – April 6th Wednesday 11 pm Bus Trip To Sacramento To Support AB 2764 No More Factory Farms Event by Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego The vote in the Agriculture Committee of the CA State Assembly on AB 2764 is now expected to be on April 6th. We would like to get as many people as possible to the rally there on the day of the vote. Please join us if you can. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/495669475551097 For More info on AB 2764: “Livestock, poultry operations create pandemic fears. Bill to suspend growth proposed” https://www.fresnobee.com/opinion/readers-opinion/article259066878.html And https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB2764

April 5th Tuesday 3:30 pm– 4:30 pm Family Fun: Let’s Build a Worm Bin! Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Alpine Library 1752 Alpine Blvd. Alpine Get the family together, put on your hardhats, and learn how to build a home for composting worms! This is Part 1 of our 3-part Family Fun series, “Support Global Worming!” in partnership with Alpine Library. Join us for this 1-hour presentation where your family will learn about the magic of vermicomposting and how easy it is to build a home for red wiggler composting worms — the best pets you will ever have! Vermicomposting (worm composting) is an environmentally-friendly way to turn your food waste into nutrient-rich castings for your plants or garden beds. Unincorporated San Diego County residents who attend will receive a FREE kitchen scrap container! Limit 1 per family. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3094568540802055/3094569174135325?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

April 5th Tuesday 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Climate-Friendly Personal Finance Workshop Event by San Diego 350 What kind of a world are you invested in bringing to life? Subsidies and investments fund climate destruction, but you can take a stand for a just future by aligning your personal investments with your climate values. Learn the basics of how to reach your financial goals while protecting our climate in this climate-friendly personal finances workshop! Thanks to Fossil Free California for supporting us with this event and for their work on eliminating fossil fuel investments from CalPERS and CalSTRS, the largest employee pension funds in the state. More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

April 6th Wednesday 5:30 pm – 7 pm Public Surveillance vs. Personal Privacy Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego How can San Diegans have knowledge and agency when their city is adopting emerging technologies with a heavy data component? How are emerging technologies like drones and automatic license plate readers affecting our lives in San Diego? What is the Smart Streetlights program? What oversight of law enforcement is required? How is data pursued, collected, analyzed, shared, and stored? Learn about these emerging technologies and what you can do about them at this event, presented by the LWV members who have worked on the policing practices study during the past year. It focuses on one of the topics that will be discussed at the Report and Consensus Meeting presented by the Policing Practices Study Committee on April 14. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/293613706241292?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

April 7th Thursday 1 pm – 2 pm Achieving Green Infrastructure in San Diego Event by San Diego Coastkeeper and Think Blue San Diego How do we “green” San Diego? Join us as we discuss how working with nature can protect our growing communities and improve climate resilience. Learn about the City of San Diego’s capital improvements program, various #greeninfrastructure projects throughout the city, and how to get involved. Green infrastructure helps filter pollution, reduce flooding, catch and hold rainwater, and sequester carbon. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/achieving-green-infrastructure-in-san-diego-tickets-297377372727?aff=social&fbclid=IwAR2OOIT7wVJqNBtX8_i78c6KLooBaLsUu2UBkJR9Ws0EGm-mzM9A-tC4kI

April 9th Saturday 10:30 am – 12 pm JOIN US FOR A DAY OF ACTON. Event by Climate Mobilization Coalition People who are concerned about climate change are invited to join with their San Diego neighbors in solidarity with the British Extinction Rebellion’s call for an international day of action on April 9th . We will meet at the grass area in front of the USS Midway Aircraft carrier on Pacific Highway from making our presence known and calling on President Biden to declare a national emergency to deal with the climate crisis. We will hear about the demands of The Extinction Rebellion which is rebelling against the possible extinction of humans and all other life on our planet There will be music, there will be cake and there will be an opportunity to meet new friends and bring attention to the need to end the burning of fossil fuels. If there are at least 200 attendees, there will be a march down Broadway and back to the Midway. Both print and electronic media will be notified. For more information, contact Derek at dcasady@outlook.com or 858-775-0365. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/393007805614613

April 9th Saturday 9 am – 4 pm Native Garden Tour 2022: Circling Back to Nature Event by California Native Plant Society – San Diego Chapter Water Conservation Garden 12122 Cuyamaca College Dr. W El Cajon Spend the day exploring and learning from these beautiful native gardens located in the Mount Helix/La Mesa, Allied Gardens, Santee, and other East County areas. This year’s featured gardens illustrate a variety of habitat plants, dry streambed bioswales, pool-to-pond conversion, water catchment devices, slope gardens, charming water features, bridges, sculptures and more. Be inspired this Spring! TICKETS: ticketstripe.com/gardentour2022 Tickets are $30 until April 8, and $35 door tickets available only at the Water Conservation Garden More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/675715630292384?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

April 9th Saturday 9 am – 4 pm Progressive Labor Summit 2022 Event by Progressive Labor Alliance

The Progressive Labor Summit is a one-day event, bringing together members of the San Diego Labor community with left-of-center activists and leaders to build stronger understanding, knowledge, skills, and partnerships in tackling the broader social challenges we are facing today. $20 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/625545008561428?ref=newsfeed and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/progressive-labor-summit-2022-tickets-298922323717

April 9th Saturday 11 am – 4 pm South Bay Earth Day event! Event by San Diego County Bicycle Coalition and City of Chula Vista Memorial Park, 373 Park Way Chula Vista. South Bay Earth Day is an inclusive event that provides a fun space for all to learn how to live an environmentally-friendly lifestyle that is mutually beneficial for you and Mother Earth. This zero-waste event is packed with over 40 green vendors, a showcase of eco-conscious products, programs, and hands-on green activities geared toward education, conservation, recycling, and sustainability. More info: https://www.chulavistaca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/3453/17?backlist=%2fhome

April 12th Tuesday 2 pm – 3:30 pm The U.S. Green New Deal: Promises, Policies, and Prospects Event by Foreign Policy In Focus Recommended by Peace San Diego It has been three years since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) introduced their Green New Deal resolution into Congress. Since then, other GND bills have emerged on education, housing, and cities. U.S. cities, too, have established Green New Deal initiatives, and the GND has become a rallying cry for U.S. climate activists. Today, however, many of the actual components of a clean energy transition have stalled in Congress. And some of the funds that have been appropriated have yet to reach the communities that need them the most. Three experts will look at what the Biden administration has done, hasn’t done, and still could do to implement transformative climate action towards a Green New Deal in the United States. They will assess the state of play in Congress. And they will look at where the rubber hits the road in terms of federal funds for renewable energy, job retraining, and green infrastructure reaching states and localities around the country. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/688923149219379?ref=newsfeed

April 13th Wednesday 10 am 5th Annual Climate Action Plan Report Card Press Conference Event by Climate Action Campaign Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park 6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego 92114. Over the past few months, our team has been hard at work on our Fifth Annual Climate Action Plan Report Card, our signature project assessing how the County of San Diego and our region’s 18 cities are implementing climate solutions to achieve a safe and livable future. We hope you can join us for our press conference and rally announcing its release. If you can’t make it, we’ll also be live streaming on Facebook.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1651929505147723/?ref=newsfeed

April 13th Wednesday 4 pm Zero Waste Business Practices Webinar Event by I Love A Clean San Diego Join us for an informational and interactive presentation focusing on zero waste business practices! Whether you work in an office, a restaurant, or in retail, we will have valuable information for all business models. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1399892730449718

April 14th Thursday 5:30 pm Policing San Diego: Study Report and Consensus Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego The two Leagues in San Diego County, LWV of San Diego and LWV of North County San Diego, have worked over the past year on a study of policing practices. This working group of our Criminal Justice Committee kept its scope to the City of San Diego’s Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Office, along with some glimpses of Oceanside and Chula Vista. More details: https://www.facebook.com/events/698733997978346?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

April 14th Thursday 5:30 pm Break Up with Offshore Drilling Now! Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us for this important call to action and presentation followed by Q&A with Brady Bradshaw! He will show us how we can protect our beautiful California coastline and fight the climate crisis. We will learn about the status of existing offshore drilling, and the efforts being done by the Center for Biological Diversity on this crucial issue. Other topics covered in this talk, will include, what is being done at the state level, information about SB 953, what needs to be done on the federal level, and who should be responsible for decommissioning cost. Most importantly we will discover what we can do as individuals to amplify this very important work! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/688647392172731/?ref=newsfeed

April 16th Saturday 10 am – 11:30 Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center Open Garden Tour 2525 N Avenue, National City 91950 Join us for our first ‘Open Garden’ since 2019. We’ll have a public tour starting at 10 am, and guests are free to enjoy the gardens and invited to learn more about our programs. No pre-registration required. Our mission is to inspire youth and adults to be healthy and active citizens through organic gardening, environmental stewardship, and nutrition education. More info: https://www.olivewoodgardens.org/events/public-tour-open-garden/

April 20th Wednesday 9 am – 1 pm Tree Planting Earth Month Event by Wild Willow Farm Wild Willow Farm 2550 Sunset Avenue, San Diego,92154 We will be planting fruit trees to expand our orchard! We want to be able to grow more fruit to share with the community through our Community Supported Agriculture program, farm stand, and events. Volunteers will make gopher cages, dig holes, and plant trees, while learning from our resident fruit tree care expert how to successfully plant and care for fruit trees at home. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1043529576519956?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

April 21st Thursday 4 pm – 5 pm Youth v. Oil Petition Delivery Event by Youth4Climate350 San Diego City Hall – 202 C Street San Diego 92101 The Youth v. Oil team will be delivering our 1,000+ petition signatures to Environment Committee Chair Councilmember LaCava. We will be going to City Hall before the environment committee meeting where our resolution will be on the docket. The petition asks the City of San Diego to sign a resolution calling upon Governor Newsom to: 1. Stop issuing new oil drilling permits and begin phasing out existing oil wells. 2. Create 2,500 ft safety zones between oil extraction sites and our homes, schools, and workplaces. 3. Develop and launch a concrete plan to end oil drilling in California. If you have not signed the petition already, please do so here. If you would like to share the petition, we have a toolkit. Please make sure to register so that any updates to this event will be emailed to you. If you have any comments, questions, or concerns do not hesitate to contact keala@youth4climate350.org More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1332/?instance_id=4962 and https://youth4climate350.org/program-details/

April 22nd Friday 12 pm UC wide Earth Day Climate Rally Event by Green New Deal at UCSD Geisel Library Followed by March to the Co-Gen plant Join a UC-wide climate rally to demand a fossil-free UC! One concrete thing you can do right now is to promote our documentary Coming Clean – A Demand for a Fossil Free UC. This beautifully made film tells the story from soup to nuts about UC’s climate (in)action and what needs to happen. The film has been viewed 3,417 times. Let’s get that up to 30,000, or 300,000. There are around one quarter of a million students in the UC, there are tens of thousands of staff and faculty, and there are millions of alumni and parents. Changing hearts and minds will increase the likelihood of UC’s rapid action, which, in turn, will accelerate a tipping point within the state for the ascendancy of renewable energy over fossil interests. More info: https://ucgreennewdealcoalition.net/index.php/ucsd/ and https://www.facebook.com/UCSDgreennewdeal

April 24th Sunday 10 am – 5 pm EarthFair Our annual EarthFair in Balboa Park is the largest free annual environmental fair in the world. Each year, the EarthFair draws around 50,000 visitors looking for ways to live a more sustainable life and support a clean, healthy, prosperous environment – and have a great day in the park! There will be more than 2 exhibitors in 11 exhibit areas, three International Food Courts and two Beer Gardens, the Children’s Activity Area, four entertainment stages, the Earth Day Parade, the eARTh Gallery arts and crafts show, and the Cleaner Car Concourse. Each year, EarthFair is produced by about 300 volunteers. Consider volunteering to help put on a festival for 60,000 of our closest friends. There are about 20 different jobs, from active to sedentary, and solo or with others. More info: https://www.earthdayweb.org/EarthFair.html

April 24th Sunday Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter 7936 Lester Ave, Ste B, Lemon Grove 91945 Join us in the wood shop for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $75 More info and to register: https://www.solobee.com

April 27th Wednesday 10 am – 11:30 pm Investing in Workers for a World Beyond Fossil Fuels Event by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition As we move towards a cleaner and more equitable future, we need to ensure that workers who make a living extracting and refining oil and gas, and maintaining aging fuel and transportation infrastructure, are able to continue to support their families and communities. We will hear from labor leaders and economists about what investments are needed to protect workers as we phase out fracking and oil extraction in California. More info: https://sdbec.org/event/tcc-webinar-investing-in-workers-for-a-world-beyond-fossil-fuels/ and https://theclimatecenter.org/webinar-series-investing-in-climate-action-for-jobs-health-and-equity/

April 27th Wednesday 11:30 am Live with the League – Election Reform in San Diego Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego and Represent San Diego Imagine if voters got the opportunity to rank five candidates who bring five different perspectives to the race. Now imagine, to win, a candidate needs second-, third-, and fourth-place votes from voters who might prefer another candidate even more. Those votes ensure that the winning candidate earns the majority – not just the plurality – of votes and is deemed the winner. This is the essence of Ranked Choice Voting, election reform that the More Choice San Diego coalition is initiating for the City of San Diego. LWVSD is a founding partner of this coalition and supports this initiative. Come learn more about this voting method and participate in a poll that uses Ranked Choice Voting. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/485278609924989?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

