OB Planning Board Still Meets Virtually – Will Select Leadership and Have Presentation on Gloria’s ‘Build Better SD’ – Wed., April 4

The OB Planning Board meets this Wednesday, April 6 – and their meetings are still virtual and you need to pre-register here in order to participate. It starts at 6 pm.

The major presentation of the meeting will be from the city representatives on Mayor Gloria’s “Build Better San Diego.” (The OB Rag just posted an article about it – see here.)

Much of the meeting will be taken up with certifying the March election results, electing a new executive committee, and selecting members for the sub-committees. (We expect Kevin Hastings and Andrea Schlageter to continue in the leadership. We also hope the Board will rethink allowing members from other planning boards to sit on OB’s subcommittees. It’s one thing to have OB board members and members from the OB community sit and make decisions at the sub-committee level, but it’s quite another to have members of other planning committees on OB’s. You have to ask ‘why?’ Do they have their own agenda? Divided loyalties? Conflict of interests? Why isn’t it enough to be on their own board and sub-committee?)

The Board will also discuss whether OBceans who are seeking appointment to the Board need to gather signatures. And they will discuss – as state law mandates – whether to keep holding virtual meetings. (Despite the new variant that’s out there, government and local boards and councils need to open up after 2 years of virtual meetings. Local citizens need to be able to look their representatives in the eye whether it’s at the planning committee level or at the city council level. And signature gathering is one of the ways potential appointees get their name and face out in the neighborhood district they potentially will represent.)

Here is the official agenda (the register link in the agenda does not work – see above):