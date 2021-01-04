January 2021 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

January Events All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. January 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

January 5th Tuesday 7 pm – 8:15 pm Plant Rediscoveries in Baja California and Discoveries in San Diego Hosted by California Native Plant Society and San Diego Natural History Museum Botany Department More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/391201835475760

January 6th Wednesday 6:30 pm Environmental Impacts of the Border Wall and Biden Administration Expectations Hosted by San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action We hosted our first Environmental Report on the environmental impacts of the Border Wall in June, and in that meeting we specifically discussed impacts in San Diego County where the wall passes through the Jacumba Mountains Wilderness, and the Otay Mountain Wilderness just east of Chula Vista. At our second Environmental Report we will hear from Jamie LaBreak, a member of the Sycuan band of the Kumeyaay Nation, on Kumeyaay actions this summer to stop border wall construction in conjunction with SHIELD (Saving Homelands of the Indigenous and Ending Land Desecration). We’ll also hear from Dan Mills from Sierra Club Borderlands and see a portion of their presentation on the Border Wall and its related impacts throughout the southwest along the border with Mexico heading into the Sierra Club National Day of Action on the Border Wall on Saturday, Jan. 9th. We’ll also get an update from Daniel Atman with the Sierra Club and the Binational Friendship Garden, who spoke at our June meeting.More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/194375262415367/

January 8th Friday 4 pm – 6 pm First Friday meetings Green New Deal at UCSD Join the Green New Deal at UCSD movement to discuss ongoing campaigns to push UCSD to address the climate crisis. Our movement calls on the UCSD administration to commit to:

1. teaching all students about climate change and climate justice 2. specifying and meeting decarbonization goals by 2025 3. ending all financial ties with the fossil fuel industry 4. building a UC-wide Green New Deal. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Green New Deal has tons of amazing updates from existing campaigns on our progress in getting the UC San Diego leadership to meet our goals. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/760857168096152/

January 9th Saturday 10:30 am – 11:30 am Keep It Clean Webinar: How Our Pollutants Travel hosted by I Love a Clean San Diego and the County of San Diego If you live in San Diego – whether it is along the coast or further inland – your community’s pollutants are headed towards the ocean. Once there, they can have negative effects on San Diego’s residents, animals, communities, and ecosystems. This interactive webinar will help you to better understand what common pollutants to look out for in your community, how pollutant migration happens, and how to help prevent them from entering our ocean and other waterways. All ages can join as together we will build an example of one of San Diego’s watersheds from commonly-found household items! While building, we will talk about the daily habits you can form – or break – to ensure you are not unintentionally harming your local environment. More info: https://www.ilacsd.org/event/keep-it-clean/

January 10th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Golden Hill BLM Caravan Hosted by Caravan for Justice This is a vehicle-only mobile protest. We will meet at Golden Hill Park (use 2596 Golden Hill Dr, San Diego, CA 92102 in your map). We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00, at which time we will caravan to show our support for #BlackLivesMatter! Please use your hazard lights and fill up your gas tank. Honk your horn and make some noise!! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/730434941182690

January 12th Tuesday 12 pm -1 pm Lunch & Learn: Biomimicry & Biophilia – What’s the Difference? Hosted by San Diego Green Building Council Learn how to apply biomimicry thinking to solve human challenges. Participants will jump right into practicing the steps of integrating biology into design using real human challenges. Through interactive dialogue, the foundation of biomimicry will become familiar and tangible tools to employ in one’s work. This webinar provides an introduction to biomimicry, a new discipline that emulates nature’s best models in order to solve human design challenges. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/lunch_learn_01_12_21

January 14th Thursday Climate Steps to Action Hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance Together let’s make a difference in 2021! Please join us to hear from Dr. Annette Olson Executive Director, Climate Steps. Climate Steps is a volunteer blog/organization/online community focused on providing information about impactful individual action: personal, social, political, and more. Dr. Olson has served as a scientific advisor for the Smithsonian Institution, the U. S. Geological Survey (USGS), and other federal agencies. She earned a B.S. with Honors from Baylor University, TX, and a Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Miami. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/749438902323903

January 18th Monday 10:30 am – 11:30 am 33rd Annual All Peoples Celebration Alliance San Diego is proud to present the 33rd annual All Peoples Celebration, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Normally held as a breakfast with more than 1,000 attendees, this year’s APC event will be delivered virtually. We invite you to join us for this meaningful event by reserving your tickets here. $40More info: https://www.alliancesd.org/all-peoples-celebration

January 19th Tuesday 11 am – noon Zero Waste Bathroom Webinar hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego and the County of San Diego

Interested in reducing your waste, but unsure where to start? Join us as we discuss bulk bathroom products, identify specific low-waste swaps, review how to recycle right, and share DIY recipes that can help us reduce what we’re sending to the landfill. More info: https://www.ilacsd.org/event/zero-waste-bathroom-1-19/

January 19th Tuesday 7 pm – 8:30 pm How Plant-Based Dieting Combats Climate Change San Diego350 This monthly meeting will be focused on how plant-based eating and regenerative farming can help reduce carbon emissions. More details to come. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1160/?instance_id=4412

January 20th Wednesday 12 pm – 2:30 pm San Diego Black Women Entrepreneurs Summit by Sister Cities Project; Sister Cities Project was created to be a conduit that brings white and black people together that are interested in taking action toward breaking down old barriers, systems and divisions that exist in America. More info:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-black-women-entrepreneurs-summit-series-3-of-4-registration-132878020737?aff=erelexpmlt

January 21st Thursday 6 pm – 8 pm Basic Bike Skills hosted by Bike Coalition San Diego County Not comfortable riding on the road? Get ready for your commute or recreational rides as we cover general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities, and emergency maneuver skills. We will teach you what to wear, how to transport gear and where to ride. Questions welcome! During this class we’ll have an interactive activity, lecture and plenty of time for Q+A during at the end. More info: https://sdbikecoalition.org/events/

January 23rd. Saturday 7 pm – 10 pm Spacechip Earth (Film Screening) · Hosted by Local Earth The Template 5032 Niagara Ocean Beach 92107 Because of covid restrictions please check back for possible rescheduling of this film. We invite you to join us for a screening of the film “Spaceship Earth”. This is an inspiring documentary about a true, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent 2 years quarantined inside a self-engineered biodome called BIOSPHERE 2. The experiment was a phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life threatening ecological disaster. The unique story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson how a small group of dreamers could reimagine a new world! (see trailer here: youtu.be/7dvJGo8WhDM) More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1105967649820774

January 27th Wednesday 5:30 pm – 7 pm State of Green Building hosted by San Diego Green Building Council We are looking forward to spending the evening networking, sharing updates, looking back on past accomplishments and challenging ourselves for the future! Our annual State of Green Building event aims at celebrating the innovation of San Diego sustainability, reviewing green building advancements at both the state and national level, and creating connection between our local community. Free to $5 More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/state_of_green_building_21

January 28th Thursday 7 pm – 8:45 pm South Bay Food, Soil and Climate Change Chat The SD350 Food and Soil Committee and special South Bay guests will talk about how the food we eat, the food we waste, and how we grow our food can either contribute to or reduce global warming. Come join us for a discussion on how each of us can lower our carbon footprint through smart choices in our food and how we care for the soil in agriculture and in our yards. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1159/?instance_id=4411

January 28th Thursday 6 pm PERT (Psychiatric Emergency Response Team) Town Hall hosted by NAACP San Diego Branch Mark Marvin, Ph.D. (Vice President of Community Research Foundation, PERT Division – Director) and Wes Albers (PERT Community & Law Enforcement Liaison) will address an overview of PERT including its history, the role of the PERT unit, and training provided to first responders. The San Diego County PERT teams are comprised of specially trained police officers or deputies who are paired with mental health professionals. Together, they respond on-scene to situations involving people with mental illness. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3579332475479266

For more resources on events:

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Also check out: SD PEACEFUL PROTEST https://www.instagram.com/sdprotest/

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is from Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

Happy New Year! Thank you for all you do and will do in the new year.

We hope our enewsletter informs and inspires you in these trying times. Thanks for supporting all these groups that work to make this a better world by advocating for all the vulnerable people in the world, for the planet, and ultimately all of us. Check out their web sites and see all the great work they are doing and participate if you can. See our Get involved page on our website for a list of groups at http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html