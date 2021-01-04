New Years Day Fire Burns RV, Damages Buildings in Ocean Beach

by Bob Edwards

A fire broke out in the 4700 block of Voltaire on January 1, destroying an RV and damaging at least two structures including the Tropic Island Bird and Supply store across the street from OB People’s Food. The fire started at about 3:30 PM in an RV parked in the driveway of the home next door to the bird store. Flames spread to the buildings and, according to Channel 10 News, caused an estimated $750,000 damage.

An OB local, Carole, said she could see a huge tower of smoke from her home on Long Branch Street and went over to check out the blaze. She said that fire engines from Station 20 (near Home Depot) and Station 22 on Catalina Blvd. responded. The firefighters from OB’s Station 15, just a block away, were out on another call. She said that one firefighter popped the door to the bird store to make sure that no feathered friends were injured or endangered and discovered the store empty.

The RV’s owner was sitting on the curb talking to officials, according to Carole, and the owner speculated that the fire might have been electrical in origin, although according to news reports, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Channel 10 also reported that the RV owner “suffered minor burns to his hand, but was taken to the hospital for treatment”.

The day after the fire, this reporter checked out the scene and took the accompanying photos. One of the bird store’s owners was present and she confirmed that no birds were injured because the store has been open only on weekends during the pandemic and they have been moving the birds offsite on weekdays.

There was, however, quite a bit of damage to cages and other items which were heaped up on the sidewalk, awaiting cleanup.