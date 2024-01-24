On Being an Only Child

by Ernie McCray
I was an only child
and what has been said
about folks like me
is that we are likely to be spoiled
and lonely
and selfish
and go about life without social skills
and all I can say is
I didn’t get the memo
about any of this
because I, when I was a kid,
was too spoiled
as a billionaire
would be to being broke and on the skids.
This only child
has been working since
the age of 5,
shining shoes, running errands,
doing lawns, collecting bottles to collect deposits,
walking dogs, a couple of times slopping hogs.
Got a nice retainer, one time, for keeping my mouth shut
and I was the head janitor in my house,
the chore-person,
so, when the dishes weren’t washed and the floor wasn’t swept
and mopped or the clothes weren’t hung,
per my mother’s “hands on her hips” request,
being that our humble abode was sibling-free
all her fingers were pointed at me.
The “one and only” so to speak.
Now, it’s really not as bad as it sounds
but there was absolutely no spoiling going down.
And as to loneliness,
well, I was alone a lot,
but never lonely
as I had friends to play with
across the street, down the street,
and around the block,
and, in my house,
I had more imaginary friends
than should have been allowed.
I mean Joe Louis and Sugar Ray Robinson
taught me how to box, for crying out loud.
Jane Russell was my squeeze.
Kings bowed to me.
I freed the slaves.
Had to save Superman on many a day
because kryptonite was just a rock to me.
And, today, if I even come close to being lonely,
I just do what I did back then:
Daydream.
Indulge in fantasies,
using my mind
as my personal hallucinogen
as I step away, for a moment,
from dealing with reality,
like a tripper on magic mushrooms
or LSD.
And regarding my likely lack of social skills,
I’m thinking, with
the smiles
and high fives
and multi-faceted handshakes
and tight hugs and pecks on the cheek
and “right on” kinds of expressions
I get when I’m out and about,
that I might be doing something right
as far as getting along
in society,
much like the way it was
when I was an only child.
I did, though,
wish that I had a brother or sister
to help with all
the house duties
that were “spoiling” me,
an indication
that I might be selfish to some degree –
but no one could claim
with any authority
that such is so
due to me
being an only child.
Fortunately,
those in the field of psychology
agree with me.
Others can say what they will. I do not feel shortchanged, whatever, for being an only child. Creativity and imagination abound. A piece of the puzzle of who I am. Retrospect beyond all means. As a kid I played with legos. The imagination of what I was building. Played on a chess team. Things that evolved with me as building blocks throughout my life. Had three cousins and saw the interaction was more than I wanted day to day. Solitude can be a blessing.
Cheers, Ernie.
It’s not that you have been shortchanged, it is the people who experience you, and lots of other but not all only children, who have been shortchanged of another well adjusted human being. The most forceful and valuable influence on a person is having had to deal with brothers and sisters while growing up.